Emery Charles Hopper, 89, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Sunday morning, December 12, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.
Born April 29, 1932 in Widnoon, he was the son of James Garfield and Mary (Cravener) Hopper.
Mr. Hopper worked for Martins Construction, Shirey Lumber and various other jobs.
He enjoyed spending time with his children, his grandchildren, and scrapping/junking.
Survivors include his children, Terry Hopper (Lana) of Mayport, Patti Burford (Dana) of Templeton, Jamie Hopper (Tonya Adams) of Mayport, Linda Franklin, (David McIntyre) of Kittanning, Kevin Hopper (Brittany McFall) of New Bethlehem, Cindy Hopper (Ray Silvis) of New Bethlehem and Jessica Hopper of New Bethlehem; grandchildren, Ryan Hopper (Markelle Smith) of Mayport, Seth Burford of Leonia, N.J.; Nicole Termine (Zac) of Sligo, Ashley Polka of New Bethlehem, Tara (Shawn) Earley of Rimersburg, Travis Hopper of Youngstown, Ohio, Lennon Hopper, Cash Hopper and Liberty Hopper of New Bethlehem, and Peyton Silvis of New Bethlehem; great-grandchildren, Brynn Termine, Ridge Termine, Sawyer Hopper, Finn Earley, Charlie Earley, Travis Hopper Jr. and Adylia Hopper; and a brother, Herman (Ruth) Hopper of New Bethlehem.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his former wife, Alberta M. Hopper; three brothers, Howard, Melvin and Harold (Jim) Hopper; and four sisters, Margaret Treece, Helen McIntire, Mona Steele and Phoebe Hopper.
Services will be held at a later date.
Interment will take place in the Tidal Union Cemetery.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
