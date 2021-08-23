RICHLAND TWP. – A 58-year-old Emlenton man is facing charges after he was accused of threatening harm against police on Aug. 19 at approximately 2 p.m. in Richland Township.
Anthony F. Hornung was charged with making terroristic threats, endangering the welfare of children, resisting arrest and two counts of illegal possession of a firearm.
State police were dispatched to a home along Master Road in Emlenton after receiving a call from Andrea Semanco regarding her estranged husband, Hornung. Semanco explained that Hornung had texted her and indicated that he was going to go out in “a blaze of glory” and that she needed to get police to respond to his home. He said he could “do the rest when they get here.”
In the texts, Hornung allegedly told Semanco that he had two six shooters loaded for when the police arrived and that it was time for him to go.
Semanco reportedly told police that she was concerned that Hornung would commit suicide by cop. A criminal history check on Hornung indicated that he was a person not to possess a firearm.
Troopers from Clarion and Franklin state police arrived at the home later that afternoon and made contact with Hornung, who became “irate,” yelling at the police to get off his property.
When Hornung attempted to go back inside, he was tased and subsequently taken into custody.
Two .44 caliber revolvers were reportedly discovered near Hornung.
During an interview at the police barracks, Hornung allegedly admitted to sending the texts to Semanco as a way to prevent her from coming to his home. He said that he texted her the wrong thing, and also admitted to purchasing the two revolvers, police said.
Charges were filed Aug. 19 by Trooper Joshua Bauer with District Judge Jarah L. Heeter.