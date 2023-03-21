Emma Lou Shumaker, 91, of Southport, N.C. passed away peacefully on March 15, 2023 at the Lower Cape Fear Life Center in Bolivia, N.C. surrounded by family.
She was born to father Joseph McDowll White and mother Eva Maude Baughman White.
Surviving are sons, Frankie (Pamela) Shumaker of Southport, N.C. and R. Bruce (Sharon) Shumaker of Williamsburg, Va.; granddaughter, Maggie (Cody) Knapp; great-grandchildren, Jack and Delilah of Fayetteville, N.C.; nephew, Ronald C. (Nola) White of Tampa, Fla. whom she always considered her younger brother; niece, Jane (Sonny) Travis of Kittanning; nephew, Homer (Debbie) Kunselman of Monkey Junction, N.C.; and several other nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Willard R. “Willy” Shumaker, having been married 57 years; 10 brothers and sisters, Donald, Darl, Dale, Robert, Casey, June, Jean, Betty, Ruth and Midge; grandson, Colemore B. Shumaker; daughter-in-law, Diana Jo (Bain) Shumaker; and several other nieces and nephews.
Emmy was raised in New Bethlehem and was a graduate of Porter Township. High School.
For 25 years she was manager of Arnold “Hum” Dinger Nationwide Insurance Agency.
She was executive secretary for New Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce for two years, and also spent eight years as tour director and coordinator for MLL Tours in the Clarion area.
She also enjoyed volunteering with the Distant Area Senior Center from 2006-2017.
Private arrangements were entrusted to Michael J. Fulwood Funeral Services of Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. and Snyder-Crissman Funeral Services of Kittanning.
Interment will be at the Oakland Cemetery in Distant.
