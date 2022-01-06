Welcome to the Outdoors page, where the Tri-County Weekend will try to capture the spirit of our natural surroundings and pastimes.
Although relocating to DuBois less than two years ago as editor of The Courier Express, I’ve been visiting the area my entire life, specifically for deer hunting on my family’s property in Jefferson County. From a very early age, I’ve associated this area with the outdoors, which seems fitting situated in the Pennsylvania Wilds.
Now, as we enter 2022, my role has grown to also oversee the Tri-County Weekend, presenting a perfect opportunity to incorporate such a relationship on this page.
Personally, since coming onboard, I feel our newspapers have previously lacked an emphasis on the outdoors, especially considering our readership and location. People are passionate about hunting, fishing, hiking, riding and so much more. We need to recognize that.
So, the objective of the Outdoors page will be to highlight our abundance of resources, from wildlife to ATV trails and beyond. In many ways, my hope is for it to be a weekly snapshot of area happenings, as exemplified by the educational programs offered by the Elk Country Visitor Center.
In addition to hunting, I’ve grown fond of monitoring trail cameras as a hobby of sorts, saving images from the fall and winter that I will share in the coming months. Once the weather turns a little more favorable, we may invite readers to submit images from their trail cameras to share. More on this come spring.
But, for now, this page is evolving, beginning with an introduction and a collection of tidbits. It will be reader-driven, with submissions of events, successful hunting harvests or appealing wildlife photos all welcome for possible publication.
Such submissions should be emailed to: outdoors@thecourierexpress.com. Please include appropriate names, towns and any other information relevant to photos or events. The Tri-County Weekend reserves the right to edit or reject any submission.
Useful and informative pieces from the Pennsylvania Game Commission will also be routine, focusing on current and upcoming seasons, regulations and more. The occasional profile of a state species may also make an appearance.
And, as time permits, I’ll share my experiences in the form of a column, trying to offer some light reading on a Saturday morning.
Moving forward, I’m excited to enjoy the area’s great outdoors together.
q q q