Ernest J. Dinger, 71, of New Bethlehem, died unexpectedly Saturday morning, December 10, 2022.
Born November 2, 1951 in Kittanning, he was a son of the late Arnold Clayton Dinger and Betty K. Braughler Dinger.
He grew up attending the First United Methodist Church in New Bethlehem with his family.
He graduated from Redbank Valley High School in 1970.
Ernie worked in construction. He also owned and managed various rental properties and drove school bus in the Redbank Valley School District.
He enjoyed hunting, playing cards and horseback riding.
Survivors include his son, Clay Dinger of New Bethlehem; a brother, Denny (Patty) Dinger of Townville, S.C.; and his nieces and nephew, Amber (Will) Branton, Aric (Jonathan Feldman) Dinger and Shawna Dinger.
In honoring Ernie’s request, there will be no calling hours or services.
Interment will take place in the Mt. Zion Cemetery on Beautiful Lookout, Armstrong County.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service of New Bethlehem.
