Mr. Duranciak and a couple local guys were doing some meets and I was getting heavy into lifting and thought it would be smart thing to do. I love to compete, and I had a bit of a talent for it, so I started training. I went to my first meet last year in the summer and I did another one this summer. But I loved the first meet and have been training for it ever since.
RPS state championships in York. First place 16-17 age, 198-lb raw division
Every player wants to be stronger and be a better athlete and I saw that as an avenue to have some fun and be a stronger person. So that's the road I took.
It fortifies you mentally a little bit. To stay competitive in a power lifting setting you have to make sure you are optimizing your recovery and getting your sleep and doing all the little things, taking care of all the minute details. You have to control all the variables you can so you can be at your best on the platform.
It's the same for football. You have to be sure you are optimizing your recovery and watching your nutrition and all those things They are very similar sports.
You get used to handing heavy loads and you get really strong, and that strength carries over really well, especially where I play, on the football field. It's very helpful.
You have to be there for your guys. There has to be trust. I trust all my teammates and have a very good relationship with all of them. Training for power lifting and training for football is different, very different, but there is no other group I'd want to train with. Those are my guys and I had to be there with them.
We have a huge role to play. We have to show up and give 100 percent effort every game, and we have to lead the way 100 percent. We have to show these younger guys our style of football and lead by example, and just go out there and play with all our heart.
I think our young guys are coming along. Even though we're young, we have a lot of talent in the skill positions. They just need to develop a little more. But we have great coaches and I'm sure we'll be OK.
He was a tough linebacker .. jacked ... long blonde hair, old school. I love it.
I like the guys that are wound up all the time like Kevin Greene, Brian Dawkins, Dennis Rodman. Those guys went out and played as hard as they could. They just went out and put it all on the line for their team.
I'd like us get rolling and win some game and get to the playoffs. This is my last year and I just want to have fun. I'm going to go out there and fly around. I don't really care about the numbers or awards. I just want to go out there and put it all on the line. We're going to go out there and play as hard as we can.