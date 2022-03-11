Ethel G. Bullers, 83, of Hawthorn, passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Thursday morning, March 10, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loved ones.
Born February 26, 1939 in Ohl, she was the daughter of the late Charles D. and Mary E. (Spangler) Alcorn.
She married Bruce B. Bullers on September 25, 1959. He preceded her in death on July 11, 2003.
Ethel enjoyed music and playing the piano. She liked Southern Gospel and the old hymns of the church.
She had a passion for decorating and sometimes went to the limit.
Mrs. Bullers attended the First Church of God in New Bethlehem when she was able. Over the years, she was a Sunday School teacher, a VBS teacher, a lay speaker and a worship leader.
Survivors include two daughters, Candice D. Powell and her husband, Don, of Ringgold and Tracy L. Franklin and her husband, Dave, of Wilmington, N.C.; a son, Bradley A. Bullers and his wife, Lori “Boogs,” of Hawthorn; five grandchildren, Courtney D. Enterline and her husband, Keaten, of Corsica, Gregory S. Bullers and his wife, Jocelyne, of Summerville, Taylor N. Iaboni and her husband, Mark, of Allison Park, Jordyn E. Powell of Ringgold, and Andrew J. Franklin and his fiancee’, Sara J. McWaters, of Wilmington, N.C.; and four great-grandchildren, Avery S. Bullers, Rylee B. Bullers, Kade I. Bullers and Luke W. Enterline.
Visitation will be on Saturday, March 12, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. Zachary Lays officiating.
Interment will be in the Hawthorn Cemetery.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Church of God, 418 Brian Lane, New Bethlehem, PA 16242 or to the Clarion Forest VNA Hospice, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.