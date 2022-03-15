Ethel "Jo" Burdett, 83, of New Bethlehem, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, March 10, 2022.
Born December 30, 1938 in Clarion, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Jessie Wagner Miles.
She married Larry James Burdett on September 7, 1957. He preceded her in death on February 19, 2006.
Mrs. Burdett worked hard all her life, ending her career at Columbia Gas.
She was an active member of the New Bethlehem community as a volunteer at Valley Thrift Shop.
Mrs. Burdett was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in New Bethlehem and served on many committees including missions, ministry team, worship, covenant group, ACT class and United Methodist Women.
Survivors include her daughter, Phyllis Hollobaugh of New Bethlehem; brother, Allen Byers of Shippenville; a sister, Patricia Simmons of South Carolina; she was blessed with two grandchildren, Ian (Rachel) Hollobaugh and Katelyn (Matthew) Brown; two great-grandchildren, Harlyn and Colson Brown; her nephew, J. Daniel (Tracy) Miles; and her niece, Heather (Ken) Reynolds, along with their families.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her step-father, Charles Byers. Both her fathers were veterans of World War II. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Kathy; brother, David; and sister, Phyllis.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 14, 2022 at the First United Methodist Church in New Bethlehem, with the Rev. Bud Davis officiating.
Interment was in the Squirrel Hill Cemetery in Porter Township, Clarion County.
Memorial contributions may be made in the name of Jo Burdett to the First United Methodist Church, 234 Penn Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
