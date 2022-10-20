BROOKVILLE — The Evangelical United Methodist (E.U.M.) Church in Brookville will celebrate its 150th anniversary with a special service this weekend.
The service will be held during the 10:35 a.m. worship service, followed by a covered-dish dinner.
Pastor Loren McQueen said included in the program will be time of “singing gospel songs by Elisha Hoffman, who wrote over 2000 gospel songs and was the son of a preacher in the Evangelical Association. The roots of the congregation go back to the Evangelical Association. before the mergers, which got us to the United Methodist Church. Those songs are “Leaning on the Everlasting Arms,” “I Must Tell Jesus” and “Are You Washed in the Blood?”
Church historian Kevin Johns will share some of the congregation’s history. Pastor McQueen will preach from II Timothy 1:3-12. Entitled “Vital Lineage.” He will talk about “how our Christian heritage can and needs to inform the present and the future as we make disciples of Jesus Christ.”
The Evangelical United Methodist Church traces its roots back to the latter half of the nineteenth century.
Early records relate that in the fall of 1872 the Rev. Henry Rhoades, an evangelical preacher, came to Brookville to transact some business at the courthouse. He was detained from Monday until Friday, and each night preached at the home of Amos Hinderliter, who lived beyond Tunnel Hill. Following his week in Brookville, pastors were assigned to the Brookville congregation.
Less than two years later the growing congregation was ready to build a church. After some confusion as to where the church should be constructed, it was finally built “on Pickering Street, one block south of the bridge, across Redbank Creek.” The church was dedicated December 5, 1976, The total cost of the lot, materials and labor was $4,890.
Eight years later the lot next to the church was purchased and a parsonage was erected.
The Evangelical Church on Madison Avenue was dedicated October 7, 1897, and in 1938 the congregation bought the house and lot next to the church for use as a parsonage.
On the 73rd anniversary of the church, the congregation launched a new building fund. On June 13, 1954, a groundbreaking service was held on South White Street, the current location of the church. The cornerstone for the new church was laid six months later, on December 5.
The first service in the new church was a prayer meeting held September 3, 1956, with the first Sunday services held October 21.
The church was built at a cost of $125,000, and was dedicated on September 22, 1957.
In 1986 a major restoration of the church building was completed.
Serving as pastor of the church is the Rev. Loren McQueen, who grew up in western Pennsylvania as the son of a pastor. He is a graduate of Asbury Theological Seminary and he and his wife, Sara, are the parents of three daughters: Caroline, Abigail and Kathryn.
As a pastor, he said, “I see the church as a place where we do the work of making disciples through the preaching and teaching of the word and through the fellowship of believers. I want to continue to build upon what is already here. My passion is seeing people follow Jesus 100 percent and helping people come to that place, fully surrendered to the will of God.”
He said he sees the church “not just as a social gathering, but a place where we gather to glorify Christ in all we say and so, walking in joyful obedience through the Holy Spirit’s power.”
Sunday services at the Evangelical United Methodist Church include a contemporary service at 8:15 a.m., Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. and worship service at 10:35 a.m.