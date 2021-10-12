Eva Ruth Shaffer, 98, of Brookville, died peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.
Born October 27, 1922, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary Luella Gibson Bartley.
She was a 1940 graduate of Clarion Limestone High School.
On February 14, 1946, she married Harry D. Shaffer who preceded her in death on November 20, 2012, after 66 years of marriage.
She worked at the Sylvania Plant in Brookville during the war. She also worked in the cafeteria at Clarion University for many years.
Mrs. Shaffer was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Shannondale where she served in the ladies aid and sang in the church choir for many years.
She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. Her greatest joy was cooking and baking for her family, especially during holidays and gatherings.
Survivors include sons, Daniel (Jane) of Brookville and Timothy (Georgann) of Estero, Fla.; daughter, Wendy Walters of Mechanicsburg; brother, John Bartley of Galesburg, Ill.; six grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.
Private services will be held at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Interment will be in the Shannondale Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.