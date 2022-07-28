BROOKVILLE — Pastor Loren McQueen and his family are excited to be in Brookville. On July 3 he began his duties as the new pastor of the Evangelical United Methodist Church.
Growing up as the son of a pastor, his childhood homes were in Oil City, Johnstown and the New Brighton area of Beaver County. He is a graduate of New Brighton High School and Asbury (College) University.
After graduating from Asbury, he “was working, shoeing horses in Kentucky. That’s when I accepted the call into the ministry, and went back to Asbury Theological Seminary. I had sensed that calling earlier, but because my father and brother were pastors, I kind of thought I would be off the hook. But God had other plans and He made it unmistakably clear.”
Pastor McQueen came back to Pennsylvania almost nine years ago and moved to Brookville after seven years as the pastor of a two-point charge near New Castle. He said he had heard of Brookville, but had never been here. “I’m looking forward to the days and years of ministry ahead in Brookville. It’s a beautiful town and the church here has welcomed us warmly. The hospitality is very welcoming.”
Pastor McQueen and his wife, Sara, are the parents of three daughters: Caroline, Abigail and Kathryn. “We like the outdoors and we’ll be spending a lot of time” at Cook Forest. “It’s very peaceful there,” he said.
As a pastor, he said, “I see the church as a place where we do the work of making disciples through the preaching and teaching of the word and through the fellowship of believers. I want to continue to build upon what is already here. My passion is seeing people follow Jesus 100 percent and helping people come to that place, fully surrendered to the will of God.”
He said he sees the church “not just as a social gathering, but a place where we gather to glorify Christ in all we say and so, walking in joyful obedience through the Holy Spirit’s power.”
Pastor McQueen said he “can definitely sense a good spirit within the congregation, and I’m thankful for that. There is an excitement in the congregation for what’s coming. They are very appreciative of Pastor Chuck Jack and his seven years here, and my wife and I are very happy to follow in his footsteps and carry on the torch.”