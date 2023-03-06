Evelyn M. Hosey, 84, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Saturday March 4, 2023 at Clarion Hospital.
Born April 15, 1938 in East Brady, she was the daughter of the late Alfred Crowley and Helen Jordan Crowley.
She was a graduate of Union High School.
She married Raymond Hosey on December 27, 1956. He preceded her in death on December 4, 2018.
Evelyn worked as a cook and also worked for several nursing homes in Florida.
She attended the Wesleyan Methodist Church of Rimersburg.
Survivors include two sons, Charles (Cynthia) Hosey of Burgettstown and Kenneth (Melinda) Hosey of Mayport; six grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Evelyn was preceded in death by three brothers, Jim Crowley, Bill Crowley and Eugene Crowley; and a grandson, Clifford Hosey.
There will be no services.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service of New Bethlehem.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.