BROOKVILLE — From avoiding a sweep and ending a long losing streak to the DuBois Rockets to whittling the Federation League finals to a best-of-three showdown, the Brookville Grays scrapped and clawed their way to an 8-7 win Friday night at McKinley Field.
Down 6-3 in the bottom of the sixth, the Grays sent 10 batters to the plate and scored five runs.
Needing three outs to tie the series, the Grays held on as a two-out bases-loaded single by Jeff Gasbarre brought home one run, but the would-be tying run in Matt Zimmerman was gunned down at the plate on a one-hop throw by centerfielder Hunter Geer.
Zimmerman was the fourth Rocket to be thrown out on the bases in a non-forceout play and the Grays tied the series at 2-2 with the 8-7 win.
Game five is tonight at Showers Field starting at 5 p.m. Sunday, the Grays host the Rockets for game six also at five. And if necessary, the deciding game seven would be played Tuesday.
“I don’t know what words can do that justice. It was a gutsy team effort,” said Grays shortstop Joey Lopez, who admitted that he didn’t envision a 2-2 series after four games. “Honestly, no. We left everything we had out there to get to this series. It seems like we’ve got a couple breaks these last two games and we’re hoping to build on it now.”
It was catcher Nathan Bonfardine who predicted a Grays rally in the bottom of the sixth. The Rockets replaced starter Morgan Bell with Jake Sorbera and the Grays went to work.
“It was a lot of fun, that sixth inning,” Bonfardine said. “I told Dillon (Wolbert) and (Lopez) this was the inning it was going to happen. We’re going to rally and string some hits together and that’s exactly what happened.”
Sorbera walked Owen Caylor and then hit Cole Slaugenhoup to start the inning. Pinch-hitter Jamison Rhoades ripped a run-scoring single down the left-field line to plate Caylor from second.
“Credit to our 7-8-9 guys that started that rally,” Lopez said. “The first two guys got on and then we had a huge pinch-hit by Jamo. That hit right there swung the momentum.”
Hunter Geer flew out to center, but Sorbera walked Lopez to load the bases.
Two straight infield singles to shortstop Garrett Brown brought in two more runs. The first one by Wolbert was fielded by Brown, who appeared to re-aggravate an injury and Bonfardine’s hit to almost the same spot allowed him to reach and tie the game.
Tanner LaBenne followed with his third run-scoring hit of the game with a single and Bryce Rafferty’s sacrifice fly put the Grays up 8-6.
“Jake was throwing a lot of balls there, but he was also getting soft contact and they were putting it in places we couldn’t get outs. It was a tough inning,” Gasbarre said. “We put ourselves in a position to take the lead and win the game, but just came up a little bit short.
The Rockets were definitely not finished. In the seventh, Zane Morgan led off with a single and reached base for the fourth straight time. Wolbert plunked Zimmerman — the Grays hit seven Rockets, four by Wolbert and three by Lyle — but got Luke Salvo on a foul popout to Bonfardine behind the plate.
Morgan Bell singled to load the bases before Wolbert struck out Joe Tettis for the second out.
Gasbarre, who replaced the injured Brown in the top of the inning, lined a two-strike pitch into center. Geer charged and threw a one-hopper to Bonfardine who tagged out Zimmerman to end the game.
“That’s a do or die situation there and Hunter has the best arm out there and I was confident that he was going to give me something to work with and it was a one hop to the chest,” said Bonfardine, who spiked the ball hard in celebration with the dramatic finish. “I as able to get to the ball early and block it and put the tag down.”
“He’s got to field it right and make that play and put a throw on the money and he did all that,” Gasbarre said. “That’s a tough way to go out, but it’s the right move sending him and you have to live with the results.”
The Rockets put up five runs on Lyle his his 2 1/3 innings. They scored an unearned run in the first inning, then posted four in the third to appear to be setting the tone for the night. Morgan singled in two runs, Salvo doubled in one and Bell’s sacrifice fly pushed home the fourth run of the inning.
Wolbert, who threw two innings of relief in game two on Tuesday, had last pitched during his senior year at Clarion University in 2019. He was effective enough, working through his four hit batsmen and six hits allowed over the final 4 2/3 innings. He also had two hits batting in the No. 3 spot.
“Dillon has been a godsend for the Grays. He’s a baseball player,” Lopez said. “We’ve known that since his time at Clarion and the fact he was able to jump in at the end of the season and get his games in and be dedicated to us, he loves this and we love having him. We trusted him with the ball and he filled up the zone and did an outstanding job.”
Wolbert had his curve working well enough to keep the Rockets off-balance … just enough.
“I haven’t thrown a curveball for awhile and that was what I leaned on in college, but I have to get back on top of it and to where I was in college,” said Wolbert, who pitched some at CUP, but was mostly a position player. “When the curve is working, I can sneak the fastball by people and my fastball runs and it’ll fool some guys.”
The Rockets went up 6-2 with Salvo’s RBI single in the fifth.
The Grays got a leadoff solo homer from LaBenne to score their first run in the second inning. Geer led off with a double in the third and scored on LaBenne’s two-out single in the third.
In the fifth, the Grays plated an unearned run thanks to two Rockets errors in the inning, setting up the wild bottom of the sixth and top of the seventh.
“It’s turned into a very short series very quickly,” Gasbarre summed up. “We’re in a good spot with pitching. It’s rested. We’ll have (Taylor) Boland going (Saturday) and we’ll have T.J. (Gornati) and Austin (Amacher) and we’ll see where Danny (Stauffer) is at. We have arms available and that’s huge, but we have to figure out the end of the game and be able to put them away. We haven’t been able do that the last two nights.”
The Grays, band-aiding their way through the postseason trying to work through a shortage of healthy arms and injured players, should have Thomas Plummer available to throw either Saturday or Sunday. Otherwise, it’s not a certainty on who will fill the innings need on the mound otherwise.
That was the case Friday as well.
NOTES: The Rockets had Bell thrown out at the plate trying to score from third on a wild pitch in the second inning, Sean Sleigh thrown out trying to steal third in the third inning, Josh Sorbera doubled off first base on a fly ball to Blaise Roush in the sixth inning and then Zimmerman at home to end the game. … Zimmerman just beat the throw to the plate to score on Bell’s sacrifice fly to Geer in the third inning. … The Grays’ first baseman Rafferty made a brilliant sprawling catch of Sleigh’s popout in foul territory to end the top of the sixth inning. … Bell got the tough-luck no-decision for the Rockets, giving up six hits and two walks while striking out three. … The Rockets hadn’t lost two straight games since the Grays beat them in three straight matchups in the 2019 semifinals. … Josh Sorbera, Morgan, Salvo and Bell each had two hits for the Rockets. LaBenne had three hits to lead the Grays with Wolbert singling twice.
GRAYS 8, ROCKETS 7
Score by innings
Rockets 104 010 1 — 7
Grays 011 015 x — 8
Rockets –7
Garrett Brown ss 4000, Jeff Gasbarre 1b 1011, Josh Sorbera 3b 3220, Dan Stauffer rf 1100, Sean Sleigh 1b-lf 4010, Zane Morgan cf 2322, Matt Zimmerman 2b 1100, Luke Salvo c 4021, Gabe Bembenic cr 0000, Morgan Bell p-ss 2021, Jake Sorbera p 0000, Joe Tettis lf 3000. Totals: 25-7-10-6.
Grays –8
Hunter Geer cf 4210, Joey Lopez ss 3110, Dillon Wolbert lf-p 4121, Nathan Bonfardine c 4011, Tanner LaBenne 3b 3133, Bryce Rafferty 1b 3001, Owen Caylor 2b 2110, Cole Slaugenhoup dh 2100, Blaise Roush rf 0000, Dane Lyle p 1000, Cole LaBenne lf 0000, Jamison Rhoades ph-lf 1111. Totals: 28-8-10-7.
Errors: Rockets 2, Grays 1. LOB: Rockets 9, Grays 8. DP: Grays 1, Rockets 1. 2B: Salvo, Geer. 3B: Bell. HR: LaBenne. SAC: Bell, Rafferty. SB: Jo. Sorbera, Stauffer 2. HBP: Slaugenhoup (by Ja. Sorbera), Z Morgan 2 (by Lyle, Wolbert), Jo. Sorbera (by Lyle), Zimmerman 2 (by Lyle, by Wolbert), Bell (by Wolbert), Stauffer (by Wolbert).
Pitching
Rockets: Bell 5 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 SO, 2 BB; Ja. Sorbera 1 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 SO, 2 BB.
Grays: Lyle 2 1/3 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 0 SO, 3 BB; Wolbert 4 2/3 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 SO, 0 BB.
Winning pitcher: Wolbert. Losing pitcher: Sorbera.