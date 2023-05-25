PITTSBURGH — Dan Moore had every reason to take it personally when the Steelers drafted Broderick Jones with their No. 1 pick.
After all, Moore has started every NFL game at left tackle — 34 in all — since he was a fourth-round pick in 2021.
But No. 1 draft choices aren’t brought in to sit around for very long, so it is all but inevitable that at some point — maybe in training camp, maybe by the season opener, maybe even later in the season — Moore will have to cede his position to the 17th overall pick in the draft.
If it happens — or when it happens — Moore isn’t going to worry about it. He is going to continue what he has done for two seasons with the Steelers, which is play well enough to be a dependable starter in the league.
“What’s done is done,” Moore said while the first week of OTAs practices concluded on the South Side on Thursday. “All I can do is focus on me and control what I can control, and that’s getting better each and every day.”
Even when pressed, Moore didn’t offer the slightest hint of resentment that the Steelers drafted Jones, a 6-foot-6, 315-pound tackle from Georgia.
“I don’t think so,” Moore said. “Those are things you can’t control. I can only control what I can control. I’m going to approach every single day like I do already, and that’s getting better.”
If nothing else, Moore has already proven he is reliable. He has missed just one snap in two years as a starter and has had just seven holding penalties in that time, which is not many for a left tackle. He showed so much in training camp as a rookie the Steelers decided to move Chuks Okorafor to right tackle.
Moore showed up for OTAs bigger and stronger, adding seven pounds since last season to boost his 6-foot-5 frame to 320 pounds. And he is not going to simply step aside for Jones, even though he has been impressed already by what he has seen of the former Georgia tackle.
“He’s a smart kid, crazy athletic, crazy ability,” Moore said. “I’m excited to watch him grow.”
It is not known what the immediate plans are for Jones, but his presence, along with new guards Isaac Seumalo and Nate Herbig, give offensive line coach Pat Meyer some new bodies with which to work. Curious, though, because the offensive line was the most improved unit on the team last season.
Jones is glad to finally be a part of it.
“It feels good to be out there, just being able to be with the team, work together, learn more stuff from the older guys, being here with everybody,” Jones said. “It’s was a good deal.”
As with all No. 1 picks, so much attention in the spring and heading to training camp will be focused on Jones. Last season, he allowed only seven hurries and two QB hits and did not give up a sack in 470 pass-block snaps with the Bulldogs.
It did not hurt that most of that was accomplished in the talent-laden Southeastern Conference, where edge rushers are produced as though on an assembly line.
“Georgia prepares you like no other school for the next level,” Jones said. “Nobody does it better than Georgia, just because how hard we work, how hard they push you, how hard they stay on you, just every aspect. I feel like coming from Georgia and being in that program, it helps a lot.”
Beyond that, it was Jones’ athleticism — his combine time of 4.97 in the 40-yard dash was the fastest of all offensive linemen — that elevated his stock with NFL teams.
With such acclaim, it would have been easy for Jones to come in and expect to be an immediate starter. But he has taken a different approach with tempered expectations.
“It’s just getting in here, learning the plays, that’s the biggest part for me right now — working on my craft, trying to perfect my techniques. That’s all I’m looking forward to.
“You just come in ready to work, get in as much as possible, so at the end of the day you can showcase what you can do and be the best you can be.”
That’s what the Steelers are eager to see. Both from Jones and Dan Moore.