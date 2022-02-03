KITTANNING – The Richard G. Laube Cancer Center at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital (ACMH) has embarked on an $11 million expansion and renovation project that will enhance patients’ access to and experience with the hospital’s cancer programs in a “beautiful, state-of-the-art facility.”
The center is directed by physicians from the Allegheny Health Network (AHN) Cancer Institute and staffed by a team ACMH nurses and medical assistants who are dedicated to facilitating cancer care.
“We are thrilled to be embarking on this much-needed transformation of our cancer center thanks to the commitment of our hospital administration and Board of Directors,” said John Lewis, ACMH Hospital President and CEO. “As the number of cancer patients we serve continues to rise due to our aging population and other factors, this new facility will provide us with the capacity to meet those needs at the highest level for current and future generations.”
The ACMH Richard G. Laube Cancer Center, located in Kittanning, is the only comprehensive cancer treatment facility within a 22-mile radius.
An expansion of the center’s outpatient treatment space will bring the facility’s total square footage to over 20,000. According to Lewis, patient treatment will not be disrupted during the construction, which is expected to be complete in November.
“The new design of the cancer center will allow for a more streamlined and efficient approach to cancer treatment,” Lewis added. “We’re creating an environment that is supportive and healing and brings together a broad array of leading cancer experts to deliver the best care possible in the convenience and comfort of a close to home location.”
Dr. David Bartlett, chairman of AHN’s Cancer Institute, said “close-to-home” is the ideal care setting for every cancer patient, and the foundation of AHN’s strategy for advancing cancer treatment across the region.
“One of our core beliefs is that patients shouldn’t have to travel into the city to get world-class care,” Bartlett said. “Our oncologists provide care at many sites throughout western Pennsylvania, including ACMH, and we look forward to providing even more exceptional, compassionate care to residents of Armstrong County and the surrounding area in this new, patient-friendly space.”
The planned Cancer Center expansion includes: additional exam rooms, physician offices, and support service offices; a new canopied entrance way designed for easier wayfinding to treatment areas; an open connection to the upper floor through a two-story gallery that provides natural daylight, and a spacious waiting area designed to maximize patient and family comfort.
The new clinical layout features larger IV therapy bays, minimizing noise and maximizing privacy and comfort while providing access to natural light and direct proximity to nursing staff and other support services. Infusion capacity will nearly double to 18 chemotherapy bays and two private rooms, and the number of exam rooms will increase from four to 10.
ACMH and AHN partner to provide a full spectrum of surgical, medical and radiation oncology services. The cancer center’s advanced technologies and clinician expertise offer patients a wide array of resources to diagnose cancer in its earliest stages and care for those diagnosed at any stage.
“It is important to note that our patients will be seeing the same outstanding medical professionals in this new space that they always have,” said Nichole Geraci, ACMH Hospital Chief Operating Officer. “This investment in our infusion and medical oncology capabilities will complement nicely other recent technological advances, such as our new state-of-the-art linear accelerator in Radiation Oncology.”
Among the AHNCI physicians who practice at ACMH are medical oncologists Jose Silva Jr., MD, Syed Ali Akbar, MD, and Jyothika Mamadgi, MD, and surgical oncologist Rebecca Edmonds, MD.
“Cancer affects everyone. It doesn’t matter if it’s your family, your neighbor, your friend or yourself, it affects everyone,” said Dana Klingensmith, ACMH Hospital Executive Director of Nursing. “It is extremely important that cancer patients are able to receive their care close to home. Cancer patients are usually very sick, with treatment regimens requiring several trips per week to a clinic. Chemotherapy can leave patients nauseous and extremely fatigued making travel intolerable.”
“We are grateful to the Armstrong County Commissioners and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for their foresight in approving a $1 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant that will be used towards this important construction project,” Lewis said. “We also sincerely thank state Sen. Joe Pittman and state Rep. Jeff Pyle for their successful efforts in working to secure this grant.”
“With this expansion, ACMH is making a significant investment in the future of cancer care in our region and we want our local community to be involved in that growth.” Lewis continued. “We will be reaching out to the community for financial support through our Foundation so we can continue to offer quality cancer care now and in the years to come.”
Architectural designs have been completed by the firm LevelHEADS.