Christian Veilleux is still considered a new guy on the Pitt football team, but since arriving in the spring, he has learned that, even at practices, there are no easy completions. Each day, Veilleux and the Panthers offense compete head to head against the team’s secondary.
From coaches to players, many express that the one-on-one battles between receivers and cornerbacks create some of the best must-watch moments in practice. And while the pass catchers might be the primary enemy for Pitt’s cornerbacks during that battle, Veilleux now knows he, too, isn’t safe from the position group’s competitive spirit.
“Their best asset is trash-talking, that’s for sure,” Veilleux said following Monday’s practice. “They’re physical corners, especially for our young guys, and that’s good for them. Not a lot of teams are going to play us as physically as they play in practice. ... That room is really talented.”
While, in recent years, Pitt’s cornerback room has normally needed to replace a player who has gone pro, this season seems to be a bit different. As numerous other spots on the defense look to replace key contributors, the Panthers return three redshirt seniors at corner.
Individually, the trio of M.J. Devonshire, Marquis Williams and A.J. Woods all have solid chances to play in the NFL next fall. But this season, the three know that their collective efforts could potentially give the Panthers their best cornerback room we’ve seen in the Pat Narduzzi era.
“For sure,” Devonshire said when asked if this was the best cornerback room he has been a part of. “We compete, too. Every week, we’re doing something. Whether it’s racing each other after a practice, going bowling or to Top Golf in our free time, anything we do, we compete.”
Whether it be on or off the field, Pitt’s cornerbacks have plenty of experience competing together. Devonshire, Williams and Woods enter the 2023 season with 133 combined games at the collegiate level. With the exception of Damarri Mathis, who was selected by the Denver Broncos in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft, Pitt’s cornerback position remains nearly identical to what it was all the way back during its 2021 ACC championship-winning season.
And those who’ve been around for the entire ride believe the group continues to get better with age.
“We may have had an equal amount of talent in 2019,” defensive coordinator Randy Bates said, “with those guys plus Jason Pinnock and Damarri Mathis. We were probably pretty deep then because we had Dane Jackson that year, but those guys were younger and we didn’t realize they were NFL guys. Where, now, we have three very experienced guys that are pretty much in the same class.”
Williams serves as the elder statesman of both the position group and the team. Entering his sixth and final year at Pitt, the 5-foot-9, 180-pound veteran will once again look to be a reliable contributor.
Last fall, Williams earned All-ACC recognition after compiling 24 tackles and a pair of interceptions. Despite even better numbers when it comes to successful man coverage, Williams — who has 36 career starts for the Panthers — believes he’s still under-appreciated outside of Pitt’s program. With a chip on his shoulder, he hopes to earn some more recognition this season.
“I always try to show that hunger in me, that competitiveness that I have,” Williams said. “When I see lists of college football’s top cornerbacks come out and I’m not on it, that motivates me more and more every day.”
One player that has been a part of a few preseason watch lists is Devonshire. Following a big season in 2022, where he earned All-ACC recognition as both a cornerback and a return man, Devonshire returns as arguably Pitt’s most high-profile player on the defensive side of the football. Moments like the go-ahead pick-six against West Virginia or the victory-securing interception in the Sun Bowl put Devonshire on the map, which has allowed him to gain respect both from the media and within the locker room.
“I think the No. 1 thing that excites me about him is that he’s taking on leadership,” Bates said of Devonshire. “Guys will follow him. He’s doing a great job of teaching the younger guys, which will help us next year.”
Devonshire’s size — 5-foot-11, 190 pounds — makes him the ideal cover corner on the outside. Woods, meanwhile, brings an element of speed that will make him a solid cover option in the slot. While he only has eight career starts to his credit, Woods has appeared in 47 games, most of them coming in the role he will play again in 2023. Altogether, Pitt’s top three corners should be more than familiar with their job responsibilities this fall, which gives the team a big advantage in the eyes of the coaching staff.
“Our defensive backs are always tied to the hip of the defensive linemen,” secondary coach Archie Collins said. “With that being said, our job is to take away the first read of the quarterback. That helps the big guys get those sacks. That’s what we hang our hat on, and that’s what we’re going to continue to do.”
Behind Devonshire, Williams and Woods are a group of raw players who are all competing for the title of “next in line.” Redshirt junior Rashad Battle earned that title after last year’s fall camp but saw his season cut short due to injury. Should he stay healthy, he will see time in specialty packages. Redshirt sophomore Noah Biglow, redshirt freshman Ryland Gandy and true freshman Cruce Brookins are three other young corners that have generated some buzz early on in camp.