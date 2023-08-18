Penn State relied heavily on its 2022 recruiting class last season. From Nick Singleton to Abdul Carter, a staggering 10 true freshmen burned their redshirts.
That’s unlikely to be the case this fall. Tony Rojas, the name on everyone’s lips during the spring, will have a role in the linebacker rotation. Elliot Washington is also expected to earn snaps at cornerback behind a trio of veterans.
Exiting spring, those were the only two guaranteed “green lights.” But over the last couple months, another true freshman defender has entered that conversation.
King Mack is turning heads. The four-star defensive back from St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) has settled in nicely after enrolling this summer, pushing for playing time.
“King’s explosive,” cornerbacks coach Terry Smith said Monday. “He can run. This kid loves football. Any time you have passion for the game like he does, you’re gonna be successful. He’s going to make an impact with us rather quickly.”
It isn’t a surprise that Mack is opening eyes in the Lasch Building. There’s a reason why he was so sought after in the 2023 recruiting cycle, earning 30 scholarship offers and ranking as high as No. 85 in the class by 247 Sports.
Mack was a Florida state champion in the 100 meters, 400 meters and the 4x100 and 4x400 relays. That speed showed up on the football field. So did his instincts and coverage ability, making him a menace at the high school level.
That skill set has translated at Penn State. In June, strength and conditioning coach Chuck Losey said Mack was “wildly explosive” and has “a lot of athletic traits that love to have at the defensive back position.”
Mack is listed as a safety, where he’ll face stiff competition. Jaylen Reed, Keaton Ellis, Zakee Wheatley and KJ Winston are battling for two starting spots. But even if he doesn’t break through at safety, Mack has other avenues to playing time.
Smith said Mack has “a future” at nickel cornerback, where he’s been repping behind redshirt senior Daequan Hardy alongside sophomore Cam Miller. Penn State would be wise to get Mack some run on the inside with Hardy’s eligibility set to expire.
At the very least, Mack figures to have a role on special teams.
The 5-foot-10, 190-pound playmaker has coverage team written all over him.
In whatever capacity the coaching staff plans to use him, expect to see Penn State’s new No. 9 flying around the field this fall.