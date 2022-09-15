BROOKVILLE — Work is going well on the installation of new water lines at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.
During last week’s meeting of the Jefferson County Fair Authority, members reported that the six-inch line has been installed from Route 28 to the fire hydrant on the grounds and has passed the pressure test. Work is progressing smoothly on other sections of the project.
The board is busy finalizing plans for this year’s Fall Fling, which will be held Saturday, September 24, in the exhibit buildings at the fairgrounds. Doors will open at 5 p.m.
Tickets are $20 and admit two adults for the evening of dinner, games and prizes. Among this year’s prizes will be $100 in lottery tickets, a television, a quilt and a package of fair tickets. Smaller prizes will be offered in a variety of games.
Only 350 tickets will be sold for the Fall Fling. Tickets are available from any member of the fair board. More information is available at www.jeffcofair.com.
Most of the meeting was held discussing improvements that can be made for next year’s fair, including better ways to mark off camping spaces and the possibility of installing fans in the pig barn.
In other action:
- the board appointed Brookville attorney Jeffrey Gore as solicitor for the fair.
- the board voted to make an extra payment on its debt, to take advantage of a donation contingent upon the payment.
- it was announced the horse and livestock committees will hold a work day at the fairgrounds Sunday, September 25, beginning at 2 p.m.
The next regular meeting of the Jefferson County Fair Authority will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 5, in the conference room of the Jefferson County Conservation Center.