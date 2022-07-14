Welcome to the 2022 Jefferson County Fair! We invite you to attend the 2022 Jefferson County Fair being held from July 18 through the 23. We are excited and have been planning since last year.
Many of you have been asking for a concert. WE HEARD YOU!! This year on Wednesday evening country singer Colt Ford will be featured on the Gutchess Lumber Stage. Opening for him will be Dillon Carmichael, who is an up and coming country artist. Each evening there will be excitement on the track, with truck and tractor pulls, a mud bog, a professional rodeo and a demolition derby to finish the week.
There will be so much to see: 4-H animals that our youth have raised, a petting zoo, Andy Rotz Entertainment, carnival rides, and of course lots of fair food (all calories have been removed!). Don’t forget to visit our General Exhibits Building, our commercial business vendors, and the many informational vendors that will be on display. We can’t give away all our secrets! You will have to come see for yourself.
Come, join us for a day at the fair. Meet with old friends and make new memories. See you at the fair!
– Jefferson County Fair Authority