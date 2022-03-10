BROOKVILLE — Plans are moving ahead as the Jefferson County Fair Authority prepares for the 2022 Jefferson County Fair, to be held July 17-23.
This year’s schedule includes the crowd-pleasing truck and tractor pulls, rodeo and demolition derby. New to the fair will be a country music concert on Wednesday night, with details for each event to be announced as contracts are finalized.
The authority is also moving ahead with plans to improve the fairgrounds. Board member Jeff McMaster, chairman of the building and grounds committee, said as part of the authority’s ongoing capital project, waterline improvements will be made in the area of the midway and grandstands during April and May, with other work to be completed after the fair.
President Wayne Jackson said arrangements have also been made to remove several “bad” trees, with the stumps to be removed and the areas seeded.
In preparation for more vendors at this year’s fair, the board reviewed and approved revised contracts for food vendors, non-profit vendors and commercial vendors. All contracts will be available on the fair’s website, www.jeffcofair.com. Information for those wishing to be a fair sponsor will also be available on the website.
Fair queenFair Queen Jordan Merritts reported on her experiences at the state fair convention, held in January in Hershey.
“It was an awesome experience,” she said. She said 55 county fair queens competed in the annual contest, with three unable to compete because of Covid. The 2022 Pennsylvania Fair Queen is Anna Haldeman from the Manheim Community Farm Show in Lancaster County.
She thanked the authority “for giving me the opportunity” to participate in the pageant. “It was really fun, definitely something I will remember for the rest of my life.
Jackson said, “I think we can be proud of the way you represented our fair down at the state convention. Thank you very much for being there.”
Next meetingThe next meeting of the Jefferson County Fair Authority will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, in the conference room of the Conservation Center.