BROOKVILLE — Finalizing plans for the 2022 Jefferson County Fair, the fair board is looking for dependable volunteers to help with a variety of activities during the week. The fair will be held July 17-23.
Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer should contact any member of the board or check out the fair’s website, www.jeffcofair.com, for more information.
During the monthly meeting of the Jefferson County Fair Authority, reports were given on preparations for the fair.
Toni Facchine reported that 17 food vendors, including concessions new to the Jefferson County Fair, have now signed contracts. She has also received contracts from a variety of commercial vendors, “with calls coming in every day.”
Mitch Minich reported that everything is ready for the grandstand shows. Garden tractor pulls will begin at 9 a.m. Sunday. Monday and Tuesday nights will feature the popular truck and tractor pulls by Full Pull Productions. Wednesday night country music entertainer Colt Ford, with a special appearance by Dillon Carmichael, will take center stage. Thursday night will be the mud bog, with the All American Rodeo Company coming to town for Friday night’s show. Fair week will close with a demolition derby by Derby Dog Productions.
Lainey Fritz reported that applications are now available on the website for this year’s royalty pageant, which will be held Sunday afternoon following opening ceremonies. She said members of the queen’s committee will be at the Laurel Festival on Tuesday evening to talk with girls interested in the queen, junior queen and princess competitions.
In other action:
• the authority voted to pay the soccer club $250 per event for special events and $250 per day during fair week for cleaning up garbage in the grand stands and fairgrounds.
• the board voted to designate phase three of the water and drain project at the fair grounds as the project for this year’s capital improvement grant application.
• it was announced that bids will be opened June 29 for this year’s portion of the water project, with bids to be award at the next meeting of the fair board.
The next meeting of the Jefferson County Fair Authority will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 6 in the conference room of the Conservation Center.