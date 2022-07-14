For the first time in more than 20 years, the Jefferson County Fair will feature a concert as one of its grandstand shows.
Performing Wednesday, July 20 will be country singer Colt Ford with special guest Dillon Carmichael.
Ford is a Georgia singer, songwriter, rapper, musician, performer and co-founder and co-owner of Average Joes Entertainment. He has sold more than 3 million albums, including recent albums “We The People,” volumes one and two, in which he delivers his own state of the union address.
“No matter race, color or religious affiliation, music has a way of bringing people together,” he said. “’We the People’ is really me. So much of my success is a result of the fact that I am my songs. You’re getting me in the lyrics. I don’t have chauffeurs, ten sports cars or my own jet. I’m just Colt Ford. Colt Ford is about God, family, friends and America. I’m just a guy who loves life.”
He will take center stage at 8:30 p.m.
Carmichael will open the show at 7:30 p.m. He has been compared to Randy Travis, with a voice and style “that defines pure country.” Carmichael has toured with country greats including Dwight Yoakam and Trace Adkins. He is the nephew of country legend John Michael Montgomery, who appeared at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds several years ago. He is also the nephew of singer Eddie Montgomery, who was a member of Montgomery Gentry.
Carmichael began playing guitar at age eleven, and joined his friends at talent shows in his area. His first album was produced in 2018.
Tickets for the concert are onsite at www.jeffcofair.com through E TIX. Admission to the concert will be $10 for grandstand seats and $20 for pit seats. Admission to the concert is in addition to the $10 general admission at the front gate.
Alcohol will be sold in the pit, but those purchasing alcohol must be 21 and have a pit ticket.