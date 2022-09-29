I do have a pet peeve when it comes to fantasy football. And that pet peeve of mine would be lopsided trades.
Typically in the fantasy world, your league does trades one of two ways: 1) the league members vote on a trade approval or 2) the commissioner has sole approval. I actually prefer the latter option because you could get in a league where folks will join together and try to make super rosters by approving lopsided moves for their friends (granted, your commissioner needs to be fair as well).
I had a friend of mine jokingly send me a proposal earlier this week that got my mind racing about this subject once again. I’ve got Christian McCaffrey in a league — a pick that I wasn’t all that thrilled with. He sent me an offer for McCaffrey and I would get Dallas running back Tony Pollard in return. Straight up. Pollard for McCaffrey.
I opened it and immediately wondered what hallucinogens he’s been on. Although McCaffrey has been injury-ridden for the past couple of seasons, he’s still Christian McCaffrey — one of the few three-down, “bell cow” running backs that exist in the National Football League in the year 2022. Pollard is literally in a timeshare situation, at best, with Ezekiel Elliott. Although I will say Pollard has been more productive in the past couple seasons when given the opportunity. But still, it’s a timeshare.
These are the types of trades that if I’m offered them, I will sarcastically counteroffer you with your top five to six players for my kicker in return. In the fantasy world, I’m of the opinion that trades are supposed to benefit both lineups.
Say if you have five stout wideouts as you hit on your late round picks, but only one decent running back. Another league member has four RBs that are domination but his WRs are weak. That, my friends, is a good trade candidate.
For fantasy football sites, Yahoo! actually does a really good job with this where they will show you projections comparing your team now and what it would be like post trade. Granted, Yahoo! projections aren’t the gold standard either as they will continually fluctuate during the season. But for the most part, it’s a good baseline on that very given day about how it’s fair and how it might not be.
Last week I actually finished 6-4 to go to 11-9 on the season, thanks to going 5-for-5 on my duds. The studs, eh, not so much. Maybe we can improve that this week ...
Studs
Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars. One year of experience down and a year removed from the Urban Meyer Experience, the 2021 No. 1 pick in the draft looks night and day different in his three games under head coach Doug Pederson. Last week saw the Jags dismantle a Chargers team that was a sleeper Super Bowl pick in the offseason, 38-10, albeit Los Angeles is dealing with numerous injuries. It’s not a great matchup on paper but if Jacksonville wants to be 3-1, they’re going to have to score plenty of points against Philly this week.
Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints. Last week saw rookie Garrett Wilson be a hot commodity on the waiver wire, as this week it’s his Ohio State teammate and fellow rookie in Olave, who put up 147 yards on nine receptions last week. He’s also notched 13 targets each of the last two games, so the quantity is there. I expect another good game this Sunday as the Saints travel to London to take on the Vikings.
Greg Dortch, WR, Arizona Cardinals. I literally do not expect anyone to know who this guy is. But he’s a 24-year-old undrafted player out of Wake Forest and enters his third NFL season. With the DeAndre Hopkins six-game suspension and Rondale Moore being out with a hamstring injury, it’s opened the door for him to contribute, as he got nine receptions for 80 yards last week. More looks could be on the menu again this week against Carolina as you could play him as a FLEX option in deep leagues.
Khalil Herbert, RB, Chicago Bears. For as awful as Chicago’s pass game, it’s run is absurdly good. He had a decent week 1 and then starting RB David Montgomery had a huge week 2. But with Montgomery getting an ankle injury after three carries last week, Herbert took over and racked up 157 yards and two scores on 20 carries. With 33 carries on the season, he’s averaging a video game-like 7.3 yards per carry. That is quite good last time I checked. Even if Montgomery plays this week, I still expect Herbert to contribute and get double-digit fantasy points.
Tyler Conklin, TE, New York Jets. If there were an NFL Checkdown Hall of Fame, the inaugural class would be signal callers Alex Smith and Joe Flacco. With Smith retired, it leaves Flacco to carry on the legacy. And that’s benefitted Jets TE Tyler Conklin, who had eight receptions for 64 yards last week. Over three weeks, he’s TE4 — which says both of how well he’s been and how poor fantasy TEs are. Granted, second year QB Zach Wilson is expected back this week, but I still think Conklin gives you good numbers.
Duds
Russell Wilson, QB, Denver Broncos. Wilson and the Broncos are somehow 2-1 this season while not scoring more than 16 points in a game, as last week saw them knock off the 49ers, 11-10. Wilson had just two TDs and one pick in his new digs in three games thus far. It’s a good matchup against the Raiders, but I would not at all feel confident starting Wilson until he gets out of his funk.
Gabe Davis, WR, Buffalo Bills. He was a playoff superhero last year but in the two games he’s played this season, seven catches for 125 yards and a score is it. Last week he took a backseat to teammate Isaiah McKenzie in the pecking order as I don’t feel like he’s going to be the difference maker this year that people drafted him so highly to be.
Allen Robinson II, WR, Los Angeles Rams. It was supposed to be a career resurgence for the former Nittany Lion in heading to the Super Bowls champion Rams’ offense. And just 88 yards and seven receptions later, that does not appear to be the case. Maybe he was on the decline in his final season in Chicago after all? Regardless if that’s the case, he’s not getting the looks or targets to be the WR2 you likely drafted him as.
Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints. Speaking of declines, Kamara has just 100 yards rushing and 19 yards on five receptions in the two games he’s played. Couple that with a 3.7 YPC last year and you’re likely looking at a guy that could very possibly be fading away into fantasy irrelevancy. He’s going to get touches yet because it feels like backup RB Mark Ingram is older than Tom Brady, but the former Tennessee product isn’t doing much with the opportunities.
TJ Hockenson, TE, Detroit Lions. Hockenson has just 10 receptions for 82 yards and a score, with 4, 3, and 3 receptions in each game this season — the last of which was 18 yards and the TD. He’s entered boom-or-bust TE territory now with the emergence of Amon-Ra St. Brown at wideout.
q q q
