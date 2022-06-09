BROOKVILLE — The queen’s committee of the Jefferson County Fair Authority is now accepting applications for the 2022 Jefferson County Fair Pageant. Coordinator Kati Steele said, “Our goal for the Jefferson County Fair Royalty Program is to provide young ladies, who reside in Jefferson County with the opportunity to build leadership and public speaking skills and the opportunity to learn about the importance of our fair and the role of agriculture in Jefferson County and everyday life.” The age categories (as of June 1) are as follows:
- Princess, ages 8-11 — The Fair Royalty Program will name one princess, a first, and second runner up as well as a “People’s Choice” Award winner.
The Jefferson County Fair Princess will receive a gorgeous rhinestone tiara, sash and sash pin. She will also receive passes to the 2022 Jefferson County fair, and select other benefits throughout the year. First and second runners-up each will receive a sash, sash pin and passes to the 2022 Jefferson County Fair.
- Jr. Queen, ages 12-15 — The Fair Royalty Program will award one Jr. Queen, a first, and second runner up. Other awards include: “People’s Choice” Award Winner and Best Essay.
The Jefferson County Fair Jr. Queen will receive a tiara, sash and sash pin. She will also receive passes to the 2022 Jefferson County fair, and select other benefits throughout the year. First and second runners up will receive a sash, sash pin and passes to the 2022 Jefferson County Fair.
- Queen, ages 16-20 — The Fair Royalty Program will award one Queen and one Queen Alternate. Other awards include: “People’s Choice” Award Winner and Best Essay.
The Jefferson County Fair Queen will receive a $1000 scholarship paid to her facility of higher education after completing her year of reign, a tiara, sash and sash pin. She will also receive a reimbursement of up to $200 to be used towards the purchase of business attire to be worn at the Pennsylvania Fair Queen Competition, passes to the 2022 Jefferson County fair, and select other benefits throughout the year. The Jefferson County Fair Queen Alternate will receive a $750 scholarship paid to her facility of higher education after her year of reign, sash, sash pin, passes to the 2022 Jefferson County Fair, and select other benefits throughout the year. All contestants will receive commemorative T-shirts and free fair passes. For more information please visit www.jeffcofair.com/pageant.
BROOKVILLE — The queen’s committee of the Jefferson County Fair Authority is now accepting applications for the 2022 Jefferson County Fair Pageant.
Coordinator Kati Steele said, “Our goal for the Jefferson County Fair Royalty Program is to provide young ladies, who reside in Jefferson County with the opportunity to build leadership and public speaking skills and the opportunity to learn about the importance of our fair and the role of agriculture in Jefferson County and everyday life.”
The age categories (as of June 1) are as follows:
• Princess, ages 8-11 — The Fair Royalty Program will name one princess, a first, and second runner up as well as a “People’s Choice” Award winner.
The Jefferson County Fair Princess will receive a gorgeous rhinestone tiara, sash and sash pin. She will also receive passes to the 2022 Jefferson County fair, and select other benefits throughout the year.
First and second runners-up each will receive a sash, sash pin and passes to the 2022 Jefferson County Fair.
• Jr. Queen, ages 12-15 — The Fair Royalty Program will award one Jr. Queen, a first, and second runner up. Other awards include: “People’s Choice” Award Winner and Best Essay.
The Jefferson County Fair Jr. Queen will receive a tiara, sash and sash pin. She will also receive passes to the 2022 Jefferson County fair, and select other benefits throughout the year.
First and second runners up will receive a sash, sash pin and passes to the 2022 Jefferson County Fair.
• Queen, ages 16-20 — The Fair Royalty Program will award one Queen and one Queen Alternate. Other awards include: “People’s Choice” Award Winner and Best Essay.
The Jefferson County Fair Queen will receive a $1000 scholarship paid to her facility of higher education after completing her year of reign, a tiara, sash and sash pin. She will also receive a reimbursement of up to $200 to be used towards the purchase of business attire to be worn at the Pennsylvania Fair Queen Competition, passes to the 2022 Jefferson County fair, and select other benefits throughout the year.
The Jefferson County Fair Queen Alternate will receive a $750 scholarship paid to her facility of higher education after her year of reign, sash, sash pin, passes to the 2022 Jefferson County Fair, and select other benefits throughout the year.
All contestants will receive commemorative t-shirts, free fair passes and memories to last a lifetime!
For more information please visit www.jeffcofair.com/pageant.