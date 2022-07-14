BROOKVILLE — A full schedule of daily activities and grandstand events has been planned for the 2022 Jefferson County Fair.

Sunday, July 17

9 a.m. — Garden tractor pulls by Hunter’s pulling.

1:30 p.m. — Opening ceremonies on Community Stage. Royalty pageant immediately following.

5 p.m. — 4-H carcass show.

Monday, July 18

(Half price day)

9 a.m. — Halter and driving horse show.

10 a.m. — Rabbit judging.

5 p.m. — Carnival opens.

5 to 8 p.m. — Freedom Day Reckoning (children’s program) on Community Stage.

5:15 p.m. — Swine show.

6 and 9 p.m. — Andy Rotz Entertainment.

7 p.m. — Truck pull by Full Pull Productions in the grandstand.

7 p.m. — Chocolate cake and PA Preferred junior baking contest winners announced in the Shields Building.

8:30 to 10:30 p.m. — Ray’s Final Cut on Community Stage.

Tuesday, July 19

9 a.m. — Performance horse riding show.

10 a.m. — Poultry show.

5 p.m. — Carnival opens.

5:15 p.m. — Sheep, goat and beef show.

6 to 8 p.m. — Relay for Life Bingo on Community Stage.

6 and 9 p.m. — Andy Rotz Entertainment.

7 p.m. — Tractor pull by Full Pull Productions in the grandstand.

7 p.m. — Apple pie and angel food cake contest winners announced in the Shields Building.

8 to 11 p.m. — Tunes in the Bucket (Michelle McElhinny) on Community Stage.

Wednesday, July 20

9 a.m. — Horse games show.

10 a.m. — Dairy show.

5 p.m. — Carnival opens.

6 and 9 p.m. — Andy Rotz Entertainment.

6 to 8 p.m. — Relay for Life Bingo on Community Stage.

7 p.m. — Special recipe baking contest winners announced in the Shields Building.

7:30 p.m. — Country concert with Dillon Carmichael opening, Colt Ford at 8:30 p.m. on the grandstand.

8 to 10 p.m. — Keep it Down (band) on community stage.

Thursday, July 21

5 to 7 p.m. — Corey Monaco on the Community Stage.

5 p.m. — Carnival opens.

6 and 9 p.m. — Andy Rotz Entertainment.

7 p.m. — Mud bog with trucks, Jeeps and SUVs in front of the grandstand.

7 p.m. — 4-H/FFA livestock sale in the livestock arena.

Friday, July 22

10 a.m. — Youth/adult fun horse show.

5 p.m. — Carnival opens.

6 and 9 p.m. — Andy Rotz Entertainment.

6 to 8 p.m. — Village Voices on the Community Stage, followed by open mic karaoke.

7 p.m. — Professional rodeo by All-American Rodeo Company in the grandstand.

Saturday, July 23

9 a.m. — Memorial horse show.

10 a.m. — Youth Premier Showman.

1 p.m. — Carnival opens.

3 to 5 p.m. — One Shot (band) on the Community Stage.

7 p.m. — Demo Derby by Derbydog Productions in the grandstand.

7:30 to 9:30 p.m. — Canoe Ridge (band) on the community stage.

Daily Events

The Bar-C Ran petting zoo, Favorite Baby contest, carnival rides by Bartlebaugh Amusements, food and commercial vendors, livestock and horse shows, exhibits.

