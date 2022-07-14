BROOKVILLE — A full schedule of daily activities and grandstand events has been planned for the 2022 Jefferson County Fair.
Sunday, July 17
9 a.m. — Garden tractor pulls by Hunter’s pulling.
1:30 p.m. — Opening ceremonies on Community Stage. Royalty pageant immediately following.
5 p.m. — 4-H carcass show.
Monday, July 18
(Half price day)
9 a.m. — Halter and driving horse show.
10 a.m. — Rabbit judging.
5 p.m. — Carnival opens.
5 to 8 p.m. — Freedom Day Reckoning (children’s program) on Community Stage.
5:15 p.m. — Swine show.
6 and 9 p.m. — Andy Rotz Entertainment.
7 p.m. — Truck pull by Full Pull Productions in the grandstand.
7 p.m. — Chocolate cake and PA Preferred junior baking contest winners announced in the Shields Building.
8:30 to 10:30 p.m. — Ray’s Final Cut on Community Stage.
Tuesday, July 19
9 a.m. — Performance horse riding show.
10 a.m. — Poultry show.
5 p.m. — Carnival opens.
5:15 p.m. — Sheep, goat and beef show.
6 to 8 p.m. — Relay for Life Bingo on Community Stage.
6 and 9 p.m. — Andy Rotz Entertainment.
7 p.m. — Tractor pull by Full Pull Productions in the grandstand.
7 p.m. — Apple pie and angel food cake contest winners announced in the Shields Building.
8 to 11 p.m. — Tunes in the Bucket (Michelle McElhinny) on Community Stage.
Wednesday, July 20
9 a.m. — Horse games show.
10 a.m. — Dairy show.
5 p.m. — Carnival opens.
6 and 9 p.m. — Andy Rotz Entertainment.
6 to 8 p.m. — Relay for Life Bingo on Community Stage.
7 p.m. — Special recipe baking contest winners announced in the Shields Building.
7:30 p.m. — Country concert with Dillon Carmichael opening, Colt Ford at 8:30 p.m. on the grandstand.
8 to 10 p.m. — Keep it Down (band) on community stage.
Thursday, July 21
5 to 7 p.m. — Corey Monaco on the Community Stage.
5 p.m. — Carnival opens.
6 and 9 p.m. — Andy Rotz Entertainment.
7 p.m. — Mud bog with trucks, Jeeps and SUVs in front of the grandstand.
7 p.m. — 4-H/FFA livestock sale in the livestock arena.
Friday, July 22
10 a.m. — Youth/adult fun horse show.
5 p.m. — Carnival opens.
6 and 9 p.m. — Andy Rotz Entertainment.
6 to 8 p.m. — Village Voices on the Community Stage, followed by open mic karaoke.
7 p.m. — Professional rodeo by All-American Rodeo Company in the grandstand.
Saturday, July 23
9 a.m. — Memorial horse show.
10 a.m. — Youth Premier Showman.
1 p.m. — Carnival opens.
3 to 5 p.m. — One Shot (band) on the Community Stage.
7 p.m. — Demo Derby by Derbydog Productions in the grandstand.
7:30 to 9:30 p.m. — Canoe Ridge (band) on the community stage.
Daily Events
The Bar-C Ran petting zoo, Favorite Baby contest, carnival rides by Bartlebaugh Amusements, food and commercial vendors, livestock and horse shows, exhibits.