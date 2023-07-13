Each day at the Jefferson County Fair will be filled with activities for the entire family. Following is a list of the main attractions:

Monday, July 17

7 p.m. – Opening ceremonies

Garden tractor pull following opening ceremonies

6 p.m. – Relay for Life Bingo on the community stage

Tuesday, July 18

6 p.m. – Relay for Life Bingo on the community stage

7 p.m. – Truck and tractor pull

Wednesday, July 19

7:30 p.m. – Chase McDaniel concert

8:30 p.m. – Jackson Dean concert

Thursday, July 20

7 p.m. – Mud bog, trucks and cars

7 p.m. – 4H/FFA livestock sale

5 p.m. – Gary Bickerstaff on the community stage

8 p.m. – A Day Awaits, community stage

Friday, July 21

6 p.m. – Village Voices on the community stage

8:30 p.m. – Samantha Sears, community stage

7 p.. – All American Rodeo

Saturday, July 22

3 p.m. – Nothing Fancy on the community stage

5:30 p.m. – Rum Dums, community stage

8 p.m. – Canoe Ridge, community stage

7 p.m. – Demo derby

Daily events

  • Food vendors
  • The Bar-C Ranch petting zo
  • Cirque Adventure
  • Livestock and horse shows
  • Pioneer Adventure
  • (Monday through Wednesday)
  • Animal exhibits
  • Community stage events
  • Carnival rides
  • Exhibits and displays

