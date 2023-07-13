Each day at the Jefferson County Fair will be filled with activities for the entire family. Following is a list of the main attractions:
Monday, July 17
7 p.m. – Opening ceremonies
Garden tractor pull following opening ceremonies
6 p.m. – Relay for Life Bingo on the community stage
Tuesday, July 18
6 p.m. – Relay for Life Bingo on the community stage
7 p.m. – Truck and tractor pull
Wednesday, July 19
7:30 p.m. – Chase McDaniel concert
8:30 p.m. – Jackson Dean concert
Thursday, July 20
7 p.m. – Mud bog, trucks and cars
7 p.m. – 4H/FFA livestock sale
5 p.m. – Gary Bickerstaff on the community stage
8 p.m. – A Day Awaits, community stage
Friday, July 21
6 p.m. – Village Voices on the community stage
8:30 p.m. – Samantha Sears, community stage
7 p.. – All American Rodeo
Saturday, July 22
3 p.m. – Nothing Fancy on the community stage
5:30 p.m. – Rum Dums, community stage
8 p.m. – Canoe Ridge, community stage
7 p.m. – Demo derby
Daily events
- Food vendors
- The Bar-C Ranch petting zo
- Cirque Adventure
- Livestock and horse shows
- Pioneer Adventure
- (Monday through Wednesday)
- Animal exhibits
- Community stage events
- Carnival rides
- Exhibits and displays