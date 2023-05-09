FOXBURG – Members of the newly formed Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knight Marching Band are invited to a party May 22 at the Allegheny Grille in Foxburg.
Also invited are the parents and guardians of the marching band students, as well as band staff.
The event will be held in the upstairs room at the restaurant from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
In addition to dinner, those attending can take part in games, a logo contest for the new Falcon Knight marching band, and to learn about the new cooperative effort.
Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP by May 17 to Lisa Hummel at hummelle@unionsd.net or Karen Hetrick at karen.hetrick@acvsd.org.