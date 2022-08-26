OFFENSIVE SIDE
With the exception of the graduated Caden Rainey, the Falcon Knights have almost their entire group of skill players back with quarterback Bailey Crissman (902 yards, 13 TDs; 267 yards, 2 TDs rushing), running backs in senior Mikey Card (898 yards, 7 TDs) and junior Dawson Camper (631 yards, 13 TDs), and senior receivers Skyler Roxbury (23-471, 5 TDs) and Ryan Cooper (22-393, 7 TDs). Three starting linemen are back with senior Landon Chalmers, junior Kaiden McNany and junior Zander Laughlin.
DEFENSIVE SIDE
Seniors Chalmers and Card, both tackles last year ranked 2-3 in tackles and 1-2 in sacks. At least one of them could move back to linebacker to help balance the unit and fill holes left by graduation. The senior Cooper was fifth in tackles and helped the unit’s impressive 23 interceptions with four. The senior Roxbury led the team with eight interceptions while juniors Zac Cooper and Brody Dittman each had three interceptions.
OVERALL OUTLOOK
The Falcon Knights were tied with eventual state runner-up Redbank Valley going into the fourth quarter of the District 9 Championship game and two of the team’s three losses were to the Bulldogs. Head coach Brad Dittman’s team has plenty of key players returning from last year’s 9-3 season, plus the program for the first time since the co-operative setup began in 2016 will have its freshmen on the roster. That’ll give the Falcon Knights a bigger roster and considering that the past few years it’s been a smallish roster with plenty of quality, it may give them valuable depth to get through a season healthier. Expect the Falcon Knight to contend in District 9 Class 1A with the Bulldogs, Brockway and Port Allegany.