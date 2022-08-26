2021;9-3
2020;5-2
2019;7-4
2018;4-7
2017;1-9
2016;2-7
2015;Union 5-5;ACV 0-10
2014;Union 6-6;ACV 0-10
2013;Union 6-6;ACV 0-10
2012;Union9-2;ACV;3-6
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 79F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: August 26, 2022 @ 3:21 am
