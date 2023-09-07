CLARION – Seneca Rocks Audubon Society will host a nature program, “Falconry: An Intangible Cultural Heritage,” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at the Clarion Free Library’s lower conference room.
According to the North American Falconers Association, falconry is an ancient art of hunting wild game with the use of a trained raptor. Raptors are birds of prey that include hawks and eagles.
The program will feature Dr. Kurt Regester who is one of 200 licensed falconers in Pennsylvania. Regester will discuss his journey in becoming a falconer and the history and cultural significance of falconry as well as describing the process of trapping and training a bird and the steps to becoming a falconer in Pennsylvania.
Regester is an associate professor in the department of biology at PennWest Clarion where he teaches courses in wildlife management, animal behavior and animal ecology.
This event is free and open to the public.
Seneca Rocks Audubon is a local chapter of the National Audubon Society.
More information about its educational programs and conservation projects can be found at www.senecarocksaudubon.org and on their Facebook page.