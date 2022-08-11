BROOKVILLE — Immaculate Conception and St. Dominic Churches will have their annual Fall Festival on September 9, 10 and 11, on school grounds at 82 Summit Street, Brookville.
Festival Hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
This year’s festival includes a $2,500 cash raffle, a huge flea market, craft and Christmas room, homemade soup by the quart, cabbage rolls (pre-order only), raffle auction, sweet shop, theme basket room, outdoor games and fun for the kids (Saturday and Sunday only) and food stand.
There will be entertainment by John Eric McNeil on Friday and Saturday evenings from 6-8 p.m. Sunday will feature a roast beef dinner (take-out only), beginning at 11:15 a.m. Meals are $12 for adults and $6 for children 5-10. The drawing for all the prizes will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday.
A schedule of events and order forms for the soup and cabbage rolls is available on the church webpage at icbrookville.com.