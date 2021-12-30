Congratulations to all of you that have made your fantasy football finals this week. It’s been a 16-week journey up until this point. Now, for those unfamiliar with how fantasy football works, you may be wondering, “well, there’s two weeks left in the regular season.”
You’d be correct with this — there are indeed two weeks left. However, fantasy football championships in all standard leagues are always decided two weeks prior. This is due to the complete unpredictability of the final week of the regular season.
For instance, let’s use this hypothetical for you. Say you’ve got Aaron Rodgers and he’s been tearing it up for you at QB. But in the last week of the season, the Packers have clinched the No. 1 seed. They’ve essentially got nothing to play for. Rodgers come in on the first drive, throws three passes for 22 yards and Aaron Jones runs in the touchdown.
With the Packers not playing for anything, coach Matt LaFleur decides to rest his starters and he pulls Rodgers in favor of backup Jordan Love. If you don’t have fractional scoring in your league, you get a big fat zero. That truly isn’t fair when it comes down to it. And that’s why your fantasy football league is decided on the next to the last week of the regular season.
Just like it was chaotic last week, there was once again plenty of chaos in the fantasy world this week. Three QBs essentially got you to your title game in Joe Burrow (38 points), Dak Prescott (31) and Josh Allen (30). Coming in at QB4 on the week? Jets rookie Zach Wilson with 23 points. QBs 8 and 9 were Ravens QB Josh Johnson and Texans rookie Davis Mills. So yeah, chaos again.
WR4 honors went to Bills backup Isiah McKenzie and WR6 was Byron Pringle of the Kansas City Chiefs. And on the RB side, the top 5 there were just downright insane.
Justin Jackson led the week (that’s right, who?) as the Chargers backup with 29 points. Patriots RB Damien Harris and his three TD performance gave him RB2 at 28. In at RB4 was Houston’s Rex Burkhead — the former Nebraska Cornhusker that always seems to be fantasy relevant somehow on whatever team he’s on and wherever he’s positioned on the depth chart.
If you’re in the finals, congrats again on surviving what could arguably be the two craziest fantasy football playoff weeks in recent memory.
We head into the last week of the studs and duds predictions needing some help to get to the .500 mark. Last week I was 5-5 and am 73-77 on the season. So for those lacking in math skills, I’ll need a 7-3 week to get there, which I think would tie for the best I’ve done all season. Oh well. Hopefully I can do better next year.
Studs
Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears. Fields was out last week against the Seahawks with an ankle injury but in the two games prior, had decent outputs of 17 and 16 points. The rookie will face a Giants team that is essentially mailing it in for the season, so I wouldn’t be surprised if he has a nice day. Granted, you’re not starting him in your championship lineup obviously.
Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions. I am apparently the conductor of the Amon-Ra St. Brown Train at this point with him listed here for the third consecutive week. People, he’s WR5 in the last four games. Even with backup QB Tim Boyle last week, he hauled in nine receptions for 91 yards and a score. His worst stats over the past four games? Eight receptions for 73 yards. Start him in your title game.
Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns. Cleveland tries to get revenge on Pittsburgh on Monday Night Football this week. If you decided to stick around for the entire decimation that Kansas City did to Pittsburgh last week, you saw literally anyone can produce against the Steelers now. That even includes the aforementioned Byron Pringle getting WR6 numbers on the week against them. If Pringle can do that, imagine what an ultra-talented Landry can do. That being said, it’ll depend if they get a “somewhat decent” Baker Mayfield, but I’m sure he would be a popular streaming option for someone in a bind.
Rashaad Penny, RB, Seattle Seahawks. Penny has been the clear cut starter in three weeks. I picked him once already and he had his lone bad performance. Last week he ran for 135 yards and a score against the Bears. Will I jinx him this week against the Lions? I sure hope not. But he’s at least a top 10 RB play of the week on paper.
Gerald Everett, TE, Seattle Seahawks. Why not put another Seahawk in here, as Everett has 31 fantasy points in his past three games. In a dismal fantasy TE world out there, that’s pretty good if your name isn’t Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews or George Kittle. Again, great match to get to double-digits once more against the Lions.
Duds
Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals. Arizona and company are playing some bad football at the moment. I don’t think that gets any better against a Dallas team that slaughtered Washington last week 56-14. It was 42-7 at the half in that one, and unfortunately they don’t have a mercy rule like they do in our local high school games. I don’t think it’ll be that back, but I’ve got to give credit where credit is due — the Cowboys look like they could finally make a playoff run if they keep this up.
Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team. It’s been five games now since McLaurin had double-digit fantasy points. While it hasn’t been his fault, Washington has just struggled as a whole of late. I don’t think that gets easier against a surging division rival in Philly this week.
Marquese Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens. If you thought five games for McLaurin is bad, “Hollywood” Brown is up to six. Those six games also saw three different QBs. But no matter who is under center this week, the Ravens have been ravaged due to injury and COVID protocols. I’m personally benching him for others against the Rams this week.
Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints. Minus Christian McCaffrey and Derrick Henry (although folks at least got insane production from Henry in the first half of the year before his injury), Kamara might be one of the biggest first round fantasy busts of the year. He’s averaging just 3.7 yards per carry and over the past two weeks, 24 carries for 70 yards — 2.9 YPC. Not good. Not good at all.
Tyler Higbee, TE, Los Angeles Rams. Higbee getting anywhere from 5-7 fantasy points a game is as predictable as the sunrise and sunset at this point. He’s not going to get you a monster game, but he surely won’t give you a goose egg. I’ve mentioned this before — there’s just not enough to go around in this Rams offense at the moment for him to really thrive.
Tyler Kolesar is a sports writer for the Courier Express and Tri-County Weekend. He can reached at tkolesar@thecourierexpress.com