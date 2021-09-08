Tonight’s the night the National Football League kicks off its 2021 season as the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led by the ageless Tom Brady, hosts the Dallas Cowboys. For me, Week 1 of the NFL season is one of my favorite sports weeks of the year. Whether your team plays on Thursday or Sunday, you as a fan head into the season with optimism and a myriad of questions to answer around the league. Who will be this year’s surprise team? What team heading into the season with title aspirations will fall flat on its face with a 6-11 record?
If you know me or have followed me over from reading my fantasy football/NFL columns at The Progress, you’ll know I’m just as much a nerd about the fantasy football aspect of the games as I am about the actual games and season itself. Fantasy football has honestly made my love of the NFL grow that much more. Whether you deem it to be a good or bad thing, I have interest in something like 99.9999 percent of the games because typically either myself or my opponent has a player or two in the contest. So I am absolutely elated and cannot wait for Sunday at 1 p.m. where I can be extremely lazy and to hear NFL RedZone’s Scott Hanson tell us that “seven hours of commercial free football starts now.” Which by the way, if you’re not watching one of the RedZone channels whenever your favorite team isn’t playing, you’re not doing it right. But that’s a conversation for another day.
There’s two things I’d like to tackle here this week. First, we’ve now got a 17-game regular season comprised of 18 weeks. While that stuffs more money into the league and the pockets of the owners, that also allows you and I to have an extra week of fun (or complete misery) in the fantasy world.
For many of you in leagues of 12 teams or under, the extra week shouldn’t mean much. All that will happen is you’ll randomly play another team twice, which you already do if you were previously playing 13 weeks and then having your playoffs. I did find a loophole where it ruins something that I deemed “perfect” previously — 14-team leagues.
Prior to this year, I felt folks in 14-team leagues starting playoffs in week 14 were doing things right. You would play all 13 of your opponents once in weeks 1-13. There were no possible complaints from your conspiracy-loving leaguemates as to who has the harder schedule. Everyone played everyone once and that was that — it was as pure as an ocean sunrise. But nope, not now. In the league I run that starts its 20th year, we originally looked into solving this “issue” by using the “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” method of continuing with just 16 weeks with the regular season of weeks 1-13. However one of the leaguemates pointed out that week 14 now has teams on byes, so that makes it unfair to hold your first week of playoffs while certain teams still have byes.
This is the fix I did this year to combat this. Instead of having a random opponent twice while you play everyone else once, you control your own destiny with your two-time opponent based on where you finished last season. The champion plays last/14th place, second plays 13th, third plays 12th and so on. I justified this as at least you know what you’re getting into the following year and if that two-time opponent ends up with a powerhouse team, well then that’s just bad luck I suppose.
Ok, enough about complaining on the little, dumb problems of fantasy football that a niche group of fantasy players deal with and on to what I wanted to really get into — this year’s bold predictions.
I stress that these are “bold.” Anyone can go out and say the Houston Texans will be bad or that the Kansas City Chiefs will make the playoffs — you’re really living on the edge there by making those picks. In my column last year, I gave five predictions. I knew I hit on the one of Derrick Henry rushing for over 2,000 yards, becoming the eighth player in NFL history to do so. But the other four? Yikes.
Here’s where I’ll allow my self-deprecating personality to shine and tell you how bad the other ones were. I said Joe Mixon would be a top 5 running back. He was hurt for most of the year and finished the year at RB45.
I then said Daniel Jones would be a top 10 QB. In looking back at these two picks, I swear I wasn’t under the influence at the time and bought into the Jones hype. Instead he had another mediocre season at QB21.
The third swing and a miss was Melvin Gordon III being outside the top 20 in RB points, when in fact he was RB7.
But for the fourth miss, I said Allen Robinson II would get 110 receptions. I will say he was close to this at 102, so it’s not like I missed this curve ball by a good three feet. But still, a miss is a miss.
That being said, here’s this year’s “bold” picks that will either make me look like a genius (highly unlikely) or make me look like an idiot (very likely). But hey, having fun is what it’s all about ...
Diontae Johnson becomes a top 10 fantasy wideout. I am absolutely all-in on Johnson. As a Steelers fan, his route-running reminds me of a young Antonio Brown, minus the off-field insanity. If he could only cure his sometime severe case of drops-itis, he could head into 2022 as one of the premier wideouts in the league.
Ryan Fitzpatrick will be a top 12 fantasy QB. FitzMagic is essentially summer and winter. It’s either a 95 degree day with 70 percent humidity or it’s -15 degrees with two feet of snow. We do not have spring or fall with FitzMagic, only the extremes exist in the Harvard grad’s world. That being said, for fantasy purposes, the good is obviously great and even on a bad day, it means he will be out there slinging it down three or more scores and collecting points. You obviously didn’t target him in drafts but if your original starter gets hurt, he could be the person that saves your season.
David Montgomery will be a top 5 fantasy RB. If Matt Nagy and the Bears actually stick with Andy Dalton at the helm for a majority of the season while Justin Fields learns from the sidelines, I could see Montgomery being a target monster in PPR leagues since Dalton is a first ballot checkdown Hall of Famer. Even if Fields does play, it will open up the offense to allow for him to thrive in between the tackles — something he did at the end of last season. I think that momentum carries over regardless of who is quarterbacking.
Damien Harris rushes for 1,300+ yards. It always seems like Bill Belichick utilizes 74 running backs each game but I think this year may be different for the former Alabama Crimson Tide back. When given the opportunity, Harris averaged a robust 5.0 yards per carry last season. With a stout O-line returning and Cam Newton gone, I think Bill and Co. will make it a point to feed Harris as much as they can to ease rookie Mac Jones into the offense that doesn’t really have any true playmakers at wide receiver.
Josh Allen regresses and is not a top 10 QB. On many fantasy sites, Allen was preranked at QB2 behind Mahomes. I don’t really have any huge statistics other than Allen putting up just average numbers in his first two seasons before last year’s MVP-caliber campaign. He’s got all the weapons to do it, too, so this might be the boldest of the bold. I just think there’s a chance here that teams spend the offseason figuring him out and his accuracy issues from the first two years come to fruition again. Time will tell how badly this one could turn out but oh well, that’s the point of this.
Tyler Kolesar is a sports writer at the Courier Express and Tri-County Weekend newspapers. He can be reached at tkolesar@thecourierexpress.com