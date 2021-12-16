Congratulations to all of you that have made fantasy football playoffs this season. I also send my condolences to those of you that have been eliminated and I hope at least you had a great time playing, regardless of how bad your team was.
I was in five leagues this year — and before you ask, yes, it was tough to keep up with all the rosters and free agent pools — and I’m only in the postseason in two of them. One of those is a dynasty league which I feel like I’ve built the mid-2000s New England Patriots and I expect title contention each year and the other is just your run of the mill, yearly fantasy league where I’ve been blessed by having Jonathan Taylor at running back.
But in one where I didn’t make playoffs — the league I’ve run for 20 years now — I think I had the worst beat I’ve ever experienced in fantasy.
After struggling at the beginning of the year en route to a 3-7 record, I ripped off three straight and sat in 8th in our 14-team league, of which eight make playoffs. All I had to do was win and not be outscored by like 40-50 points by a couple others and I was in with a team on the rise. If I lose, I’m done.
That was happening Sunday evening. I held a 38 point lead where my opponent had Aaron Jones and Davante Adams for the Green Bay Packers and I had David Montgomery for the Chicago Bears. Surely I couldn’t be outscored by 38 points in a 1 vs. 2 matchup, right?
While at work here, I checked and saw I still had that large lead, so I didn’t really think anything of it. A couple hours later, I checked again to see that, yep, that lead that I felt was safe was anything but. At that time, I held about a six point lead. But still, I thought there just couldn’t be a chance I actually get passed up.
Later I checked it and I only had a two point lead. At this point, I got a bit furious knowing I’m on the verge of having a collapse that would boot me out of the playoffs and there was nothing I could do about it.
I brought up the game on my phone to see Adams catch a slant pass from Aaron Rodgers for a touchdown, as I was now down by five points late in the fourth quarter. I went from loving fantasy football to loathing it in an instant.
But the game still wasn’t over and Chicago had time, or as those in the fantasy world call it, “garbage time.” I thought this is where Montgomery could shine as QB Justin Fields could start dumping it off to him in the flats. This is the exact scenario that took place and I was starting to get happy again. I watched the deficit chip away. Then it stalled out once again after Chicago kicked a field goal and I was still losing by a couple.
The Bears went for the onside kick and they actually recovered it. I now felt like an upset bigger than the 1980 USA mens hockey team could happen. Montgomery then hauled in a catch on the final drive and I refreshed my phone.
I was half a point behind. Montgomery had 39 yards receiving. If he got 40, I get a full point. So what happened next? Well if you’ve kept up with this column, chances are you know something bad is about to happen. And that’s just what took place — Montgomery didn’t touch the ball again, the Packers won and I lost 108.5-108. I lost by one measly yard. One yard knocked me from a 6th place playoff spot to 11th and out. To say I’m still salty is an understatement.
I sit here with the only hope being a miracle of a stat correction to occur on Thursday (that’s when these things are reviewed for and yeah, they’ve happened before and can actually alter wins and losses). But I also realize it’s not at all likely. Oh well, I guess there’s always next year and once again, congrats to those making a run in your respective leagues.
My picks were better than my real fantasy teams once again and I went 6-4 last week to get to 64-66 as we inch closer to .500 with the season winding down.
Studs
Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers. I’m not sure how this will go down against the Tennessee Titans Sunday. Either the Steelers are going to be WAY behind or it could be a close contest where they’ll have to throw a ton due to the lack of defense they’ve got at the moment. Either way, not a terrible selection if you’re someone in playoffs that’s been QB streaming all season.
Hunter Renfrow, WR, Las Vegas Raiders. The former Clemson Tiger has now gone over 100 yards in his last three contests, placing him at WR18 on the season — this is higher than guys like DK Metcalf and Terry McLaurin. Look for that to be four straight as they’ll have to throw it for a chance to beat Cleveland on a Saturday contest.
Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions. Although the Lions haven’t done much in real football, they’ve had some fantasy relevant players on the squad this season. For the last two weeks, St. Brown has racked up 18 receptions for 159 yards and a touchdown — that’s also with 24 total targets. That’s more than serviceable in the fantasy world and if he keeps up the target rate, it’s even in WR2 territory.
Rashaad Penny, RB, Seattle Seahawks. I truly think Seattle’s first round pick from 2018 might actually win folks a fantasy title this year, IF he stays healthy — and that’s a big if. But last week, Penny went off for 137 yards and two TDs on just 16 carries. Granted that was against Houston, but still. This week has the Seahawks in a tough matchup against the Rams, but I think the volume will still be there for him to be a decent play if you’re slim at RB.
Pat Freiermuth, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers. Much like how I feel with Big Ben’s prediction, I think Pittsburgh will have to throw the ball quite a bit to be successful, thus Freiermuth should see plenty of red zone targets. He’s probably a top 10 TE play this week.
Duds
Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys have themselves a great matchup against the Giants this week, but Dak hasn’t been himself over the past four games with just four TDs and five INTs in that span. I’m not sold on him until he gets out of his slump.
Marquise Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens. It’s been five games since Hollywood Brown has been over double-digit fantasy points. I’m going to say it’ll be six against the Green Bay Packers this week, especially if Lamar Jackson is out with his ankle injury.
Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team. McLaurin got knocked out from last week’s game with a concussion and he’s only put up double-digit numbers once since Oct. 24. Plus it’s also not a great matchup against division rival Philadelphia.
James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jags are an absolute dumpster fire and head coach Urban Meyer has been the reason why. Last week Robinson had just six carries for four yards. Sure they’ve got a great matchup against Houston this week. But if any team can ruin what appears to be a fool proof matchup on paper, it’s Jacksonville.
Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons. This year’s No. 4 overall pick last had a double-digit fantasy points game against the Miami Dolphins back on Oct. 24 — so it’s been a while. It’s highly unlikely that trend snaps this week against a 49ers team that’s given up the fourth least amount of points to TEs this season.
q q q
Tyler Kolesar is a sports writer with the Courier Express and Tri-County Weekend. He can reached at tkolesar@thecourierexpress.com