BROOKVILLE — A farewell dinner was held Sunday afternoon at Grace Lutheran Church for Pastor Ben Austin, who has accepted a call to serve as pastor of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Cambridge Springs.
A graduate of Clarion University and Trinity Lutheran Seminary in Columbus, Ohio, he has served as pastor of Grace Lutheran Church in Brookville and Trinity Lutheran Church in Reynoldsville since June 2016.
He held his final service at Grace Sunday morning, preaching on the temptations of Jesus. He told his congregation, “I want to thank you for almost six wonderful years of seeing you go out into the community, seeing you witness to whom Christ is, of seeing you grow in that love of Christ, and even in the midst of a pandemic, and now wars and rumors of wars, continue to be faithful. Thank you for allowing me to walk with you through all this. I know that wherever God is leading you will be wonderful.”
The farewell dinner followed the service.
Several members of the congregation recognized their pastor during the dinner. Erik Roth presented a pocket coin he had been carrying since he was baptized by Pastor Ben, along with a copy of Psalm 23 for his office. “You have big adventures ahead with God,” he said. “Always remember where you’re going, where you came from and the people who love you.”
Ken Herr, Grace Council president, and Diana Farley, president of Growin’ Grace Pre-School, entertained with stories about the service and friendship of their pastor. “I want to thank Pastor Ben for the six years he has been with us, We’ve had a wonderful six years with Pastor Ben and I really hate to see him go. We wish the best of God’s blessings for him and his new church,” Herr said. “He has been a treasure and we will miss him a lot,” Farley said.