MARIENVILLE — Forest Area School District has set the registration dates for students entering Pre-K and kindergarten for the 2022-2023 school year.
Pre-K and new kindergarten registration will be held at East Foresto n Thursday, March 24 and at West Forest on Tuesday, March 29. Parents are asked to call the school before March 18 to schedule a registration time slot. Children who already attend Pre-K in Forest Area will be transferred to kindergarten through their current program. Parents of children registering for kindergarten who are not currently enrolled in East Forest or West Forest will need to call the school to register. Numbers to call are 814-927-6688 for East Forest and 814-755-3302 for West Forest.
Registration requirements
Children must be 4 years old by August 30 to enter Pre-K.
Children must be 5 years old by August 30 to enter kindergarten, unless they have already completed Pre-K in the 2021-2022 school year.
Children must reside in Forest County, President Township in Venango County or Millstone Township in Elk County.
Required for registration
Parents or guardians must take a birth certificate, immunization records and proof of residency on their scheduled school visit. In addition, proof of income (W2, pay stub, etc.) will allow the school district to apply for Pre-K Counts funding that will provide additional materials and services for classrooms. Parents should expect to be at the school for approximately an hour to complete their child’s registration. During this time you will fill out paperwork, complete basic screenings, meet the teacher/principal and take a tour of the classroom.