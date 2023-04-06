MARIENVILLE — East Forest High School’s FCCLA Chapter has received several awards for its work in the community and school. The awards were presented by the Pennsylvania Association of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America at the state leadership conference, held last month at Seven Springs Resort.
The FCCLA chapel received The Chapter Caring Award, the Silver Outstanding Chapter award, and the participation award in FCCLA National Program – Community Service.
East Forest Star Event participants earned the following:
- Chapter Service Portfolio Level 3, silver medal and national team honors, Olivia Thompson and Kendra Carroll.
- National Programs in Action Level 2, gold medal and national team honors, Jonah Glass, Lauren Geraci and Nick Geraci.
- National Programs in Action Level 1, gold medal and national team honors, Jacob Glass and Vera Heferle.
- Chapter Service Portfolio Level 1, gold medal and national team honors, Alexandra Carroll and Hailee Oliver.
These students, grades 7-12, qualified to represent Pennsylvania on the national team which will compete in Denver, Col., this summer.