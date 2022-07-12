REYNOLDSVILLE — The Brookville Grays grabbed the quick lead in their first-round best-of-three Federation League series with the DuBois Lumberjacks with an 8-5 win at the Reynoldsville Senior Little League Field Tuesday night.
The No. 3 seed Grays host the No. 6 seed Lumberjacks tonight at McKinley Field starting at 6 p.m. and then Thursday, if necessary, with the winner of the series taking on No. 2 seed Sykesville, which has a first-round bye to the semifinals which begin as early as Saturday.
In Tuesday’s other Federation League playoff game, No. 4 seed Rossiter blanked No. 5 seed Clearfield Legion, 9-0.
At Reynoldsville, the Grays took an 8-1 lead into the seventh before the Lumberjacks sent eight batters to the plate and scored four times to set the final score.
Prior to that, Grays starting pitcher Hunter Geer went six innings, giving up five hits while striking out 10 and walking four.
While Geer was handcuffing the Lumberjacks, the Grays scored runs in their first five at-bats. Geer doubled and scored on Dylan Wolbert’s sacrifice fly in the first inning. Kane McCall hit a solo homer with two outs in the second inning to put the Grays up 3-0.
The Grays went up 6-0 in the top of the third when Wolbert and Cole Slaugenhoup reached on an infield error and walk to set up Jamison Rhoades’ three-run homer that was nearly robbed at the fence in left-center field by Lumberjacks centerfielder Kaden Clark. He initially made the catch but the ball popped out of the glove and over the fence.
Nathan Bonfardine was hit by a pitch and scored on Slaugenhoup’s groundout in the fourth and Owen Caylor singled and scored on a two-out infield error to put the Grays up 8-1 in the fifth.
The Lumberjacks made it interesting in the seventh as Clark crushed a three-run homer off Grays reliever Tanner LaBenne to start the inning. A hit batter and double by Ricky Clark brought the tying run to the plate.
Slaugenhoup relieved LaBenne and got Karson Fields to line into a double play to shortstop Joey Lopez, who stepped on second to nab Clark for the big second out. After a run-scoring single by Austin Mitchell, Slaugenhoup whiffed Kam Knisley to end the game.
Mike Misiewicz went the distance for the Lumberjacks to hang the loss, striking out two and walking three while giving up 14 hits.