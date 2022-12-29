BROOKVILLE — Fifth graders at Hickory Grove Elementary School continued their tradition of giving rather than receiving during the Christmas season by helping others in need.
Teacher Jill McLaughlin said, “Every year fifth grade does a service learning project instead of doing a gift exchange for the holidays. This year we selected the Epilepsy Foundation.”
McLaughlin said the Epilepsy Foundation because one of the fifth-grade students, “Brock Walter has had some seizures. He was diagnosed with epilepsy at the age of five, but has been seizure-free for four years.” Brock is the son of Mike and Jill Walter.
“To kick off the project, Jill came in and did a slide-show presentation. She talked to the kids about epilepsy, seizures, what to look for and what to do. She gave them an overview and showed them what Brock has been through,” she said.
Donations were collected in the form of a competition among the fifth-grade. homerooms. “Brock’s homeroom, which would be Mrs. (Courtney) McQuown’s room, were the winners,” she said.
“We raised over $850, and the really good thing is that right now the Epilepsy Foundation board of directors will match and double any donation that is made. So if we donate $850.50, it comes out to like a $2,500 donation that will be made in Brock’s honor,” McLaughlin said.
The Epilepsy Foundation helps promote awareness in the fight against epilepsy, with more than 3.4 million people in the United States who are living with epilepsy.