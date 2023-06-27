NEW BETHLEHEM – Independence Day comes a few days early as the Redbank Valley gears up for the annual Freedom Fest, which will be held Saturday, July 1, in New Bethlehem’s Gumtown Park.
The fun gets underway at 4 p.m., according to Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce president Gennie Gerow, who said that several food and other vendors will open up at that time.
“The chamber will have a booth with walking tacos, hot dogs and drinks,” she said, adding that other goodies will be for sale from vendors specializing in kettle corn and snow cones. Also on hand will be the Chow Hall food truck with sandwiches, and the Meadows frozen custard truck. Distant firefighters will also sell a food item at the event.
Gerow said that pull tickets will also be sold at the chamber’s booth, and prospective vendors can pick up registration forms for the chamber’s Peanut Butter Festival in September.
Also in the park, Val Miller will be set up with patriotic shirts and other items for sale, as well as several children’s games.
The day will also include various fire trucks and other pieces of equipment from the local fire departments for children to view and explore.
At 5:30 p.m., ceremonies will be held on the park’s stage to honor local veterans as well as celebrate the country’s birthday.
The Walter W. Craig American Legion Post of New Bethlehem will take part with the presentation of the colors. The National Anthem will be played, along with Taps and Amazing Grace.
At 7 p.m., the Leatherwood Band will take to the stage to provide a musical backdrop through the evening until the fireworks show begins.
Pyro Extreme will light up the skies above Red Bank Creek at dusk, at approximately 9:30 p.m.
“We want families to come out and enjoy the evening,” Gerow said, adding that all local veterans are especially encouraged to attend the program.
For even more to do this Saturday, just a block away from Gumtown Park, the Redbank Valley History Center will be open to display its June Bridal Gown Showcase from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m.
The display features 20-plus bridal dresses from throughout the decades, along with wedding photos and other displays.
The show is free; however, donations are appreciated.