Open-field tackles, game-ending interceptions, even a blocked extra point highlighted Minkah Fitzpatrick’s 2022 campaign. But for teammate Cam Sutton, it’s more about the things Fitzpatrick does between Sundays.
There’s his observant nature in team meetings. There’s the extra work he puts in outside the facility. And there’s the little black notebook he carries around with him every day, all of which goes into an NFL-best six interceptions, 86 tackles from the free safety spot and now the team MVP award, as voted on by his fellow Steelers.
“Not surprised,” Sutton said of Fitzpatrick. “His attention to detail, consistency, just overall preparation — he’s the kind of player and person who’s really consistent not just with football but with life and how he carries himself.”
Fitzpatrick, 26, is in his fifth season in the league and fourth with the Steelers. He’s coming off a summer that made him the NFL’s highest-paid safety at the time, and if there was any question whether he’d be worth it, ending T.J. Watt’s three-year reign as MVP puts that to rest.
Despite the Steelers’ struggles early in the season, it wasn’t an easy year to win team MVP. With Watt forced to miss seven games, outside linebacker Alex Highsmith has enjoyed a breakout with 12 sacks. Defensive tackle Cam Heyward is a force up front week in and week out. But Fitzpatrick was named to the Pro Bowl thanks to his career-highs in picks and pass breakups and always seemed to have a knack for saving the day with a big play, starting with a season-opening win in Cincinnati.
“Ah, I didn’t vote for him,” joked cornerback Levi Wallace. “I’m just playing. Obviously, Minkah’s had a big impact. I think the only reason why he’s not a captain is because we have [Heyward] and Watt, but he’s just as important. Obviously, his teammates think it.”
Fitzpatrick is the first Steelers safety to win team MVP since Troy Polamalu in 2010. He’s tied with Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Broncos safety Justin Simmons and Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen atop the NFL interceptions list.
“It’s an honor, for sure,” Fitzpatrick said after practice Friday. “It’s an honor that my teammates see me as the MVP. This has been nothing but a team effort. It hasn’t been the season that we thought it would, but the great part about it is it doesn’t matter what happened in the past. ... You learn from it, but you move forward from it.”
Steelers running back Najee Harris, who has known Fitzpatrick since their days together at Alabama, said he’s among those who voted for his former Crimson Tide teammate.
“It’s nice that it’s still on the defensive side of the ball,” Watt said.
Watt added he’s “super happy” for Fitzpatrick, who’s often the first guy in and last guy out each day.
Ironically, the Steelers are actually 2-0 this season when Fitzpatrick didn’t play, but Watt feels Fitzpatrick’s performance raises the bar for everyone in the locker room.
“You look around, there’s competition everywhere in here,” Watt said. “That’s what fuels us. It’s what makes us who we are. Anybody could’ve won it this year, but I’m glad Minkah did.”
Injury report
Fitzpatrick (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game, as is linebacker Myles Jack (groin). Both were limited in Friday’s practice after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday. The only player ruled out is backup safety Tre Norwood (hamstring). Slot cornerback Arthur Maulet (illness) returned to practice Friday and was a full participant after missing Wednesday and Thursday.
The Browns ruled out starting left tackle Jack Conklin (ankle), but No. 1 cornerback Denzel Ward (shoulder) is questionable.