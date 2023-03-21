Look, it’s been a long time since Digger Phelps. And that’s about how long it’s been since the Notre Dame basketball coaching position was seen as a primo job.
So, why would anyone consider leaving a Power Six conference position immediately after an NCAA tournament win to go to Notre Dame? Well, Micah Shrewsberry is clearly listening to everyone and there are good reasons.
When I asked him on Wednesday in Des Moines if he’d return to coach the Nittany Lions next season, you may have heard the Penn State coach give me a refreshingly honest: “That’s an ‘I don’t know’ question.” I loved the fact that Shrewsberry neither treated my query with indignance nor deflected it.
He said he was happy at Penn State and that they hired him when nobody else was interested. But neither did he deny the possibility of leaving for another position.
I didn’t ask the question expecting a straight answer. I asked it simply to see how he’d approach it. And then, I got a straight answer. It made me like the guy even more than I already did.
So, while I would be sorry to see him go, here are a few reasons Shrewsberry and Notre Dame might be a good fit:
1. It’s back hooome in Indiaaana.
Shrewsberry was born, raised, and has spent the vast majority of his life in the Hoosier State. He has lived and worked all over Indiana. It is home.
Shrewsbery grew up as a kid in the Louisville suburb of Jeffersonville in southern Indiana, just across the Ohio River from Kentucky. When he was 13, his family moved to Indianapolis where he played basketball in high school. He played college ball in Hanover, Ind. at Hanover College.
As a fledgling coach, he took jobs in Wabash, Greencastle (DePauw), South Bend (NAIA Indiana-South Bend), then as an established assistant in Indianapolis (Butler) and West Lafayette (Purdue).
Until coming to State College, the only places he’d lived outside of Indiana were Huntington, W. Va., during a brief assistant stint at Marshall; and in Boston for six years when he was a Celtics assistant.
No matter what anyone thinks of a move from Penn State to Notre Dame, everyone can understand the lure of returning to one’s home state.
2. He has never been more valuable than he is now.
Shrewsberry was already known within inner circles of the game as an accomplished tactician with a genuine personal touch when dealing with players. His experience as Brad Stevens’ lead assistant with the Celtics boosted his stock.
But the Nittany Lions’ unexpected run to the NCAA tournament and two impressive performances in it against higher-seeded Texas A&M and Texas has given him cred as a head coach. Athletic directors across the country who only vaguely knew of him before now consider him a very hot ticket.
That means leverage that will jack up his salary no matter where he ends up.
And considering that Shrewsberry has a total rebuild on his hands at Penn State for 2023-24 with Jalen Pickett, Cam Wynter, Myles Dread, Andrew Funk, Mikey Henn and likely Seth Lundy all departing, it might make sense to strike while the proverbial iron is hot.
3. Notre Dame has a refurbished intimate arena and a new practice facility.
In 2010, the Irish renovated their old Joyce Center, built in 1968 as the Athletic and Convocation Center, and renamed it the Purcell Pavilion. It now seats 9,149 and provides a snug home-court setting for ND basketball.
Maybe more important, the Rolfs Athletic Center is a spectacular new basketball practice and meeting facility just opened in 2019. The 77,000-sq-ft building has two full-size replicas of the Purcell courts plus a performance center, training table and spacious meeting rooms with video boards. It’s a top-of-the-line facility of the sort PSU basketball lacks.
4. People care about basketball at Notre Dame more than at most “football schools.”
It’s historically been a winning program. In the past 50 years, Notre Dame has suffered just 11 losing seasons. That’s mainly because of its Indiana locale, where everyone loves the sport, and its lengthy heritage of successful coaches.
Johnny Dee (1964-71) led the Irish to four NCAA appearances and four 20-win seasons and coached 1971 national player of the year Austin Carr.
Phelps (1971-91) won 383 games in 20 seasons, was 1974 national coach of the year when the Irish snapped UCLA’s record 88-game winning streak, and led Notre Dame to the 1978 Final Four.
And the just resigned Mike Brey (2000-23) won 483 games, was a 3-time Big East coach of the year and led the Irish to 13 NCAA tournaments including consecutive Elite Eight appearances in 2014 and 2015.
While the eternal mystique of Notre Dame football will always overshadow every other sport at the school, basketball expects a winner and has a hard core of support and tradition.
5. Notre Dame offers a Big Ten-size budget amid ACC competition.
The school’s stand-alone football broadcast contract with NBC, the only one of its kind in college athletics, provides abundant revenue for all sports. Notre Dame football commonly tops $100 million in gross revenue, ranking in the national top 10 annually.
And Notre Dame basketball is a full member of the Atlantic Coast Conference – among 14 schools who must draw on a broadcast deal that earns half as much as ND’s. That means Notre Dame basketball starts every fiscal year with a potential advantage in funding on every other team in its league.
But Penn State does have its own advantages.
Not least of which is an unmatched annual guaranteed infusion of athletic department cash from the new Big Ten broadcast contract. Every B1G school stands to bag about $70 million a year from that $1.1 billion deal with FOX, NBC and CBS that runs to 2030. Even Notre Dame’s NBC deal can’t match that.
It also has momentum from this season plus two committed Top-30 recruiting classes. Two top-100 recruits recently listed Penn State among their finalists.
PSU is also an easier destination for transfers. Notre Dame has stickier standards of admitting credits from other schools. It certainly would be less heavy lifting in the portal age for Shrewsberry to turn over rosters at Penn State.
At Notre Dame, he would have to start from scratch with zero momentum. Brey has looked burned out the past several seasons and suffered through his third losing season in the past five in 2022-23, going 11-21.
There’s also no guarantee Notre Dame won’t go in a different direction than Shrewsberry. I’ve heard Creighton coach Greg McDermott is also at the center of ND’s radar and he might be ready for a fresh start.
Considering that Ed Cooley left Providence on Monday for a reported $6 million annual deal with Georgetown, there might not be any other job that entices Shrewsberry enough to leave PSU.
If Penn State athletic director Pat Kraft reworks Shrewsberry’s current deal to double his annual salary into the >$4 million range, plus a commitment to upgrade infrastructure, assistant salaries and NIL contributions, that might be enough to keep him – depending on whether Notre Dame makes an offer.