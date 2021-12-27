I keep reading about the footbridge replacement project in Sligo and, I assume, the frustration of the borough council and the concerned citizens of Sligo for the safety and welfare of the school children.
Why is it that PennDOT and other government institutions can find, it seems, a never ending “pot” of money for Rails to Trails, tunnels, other bridge projects, etc., but can’t find money to provide for the safety of the children? I am not faulting the Rails to Trails people. They obviously have good contacts and are aggressive about their project.
This bridge project has been going on long enough. Costs have now escalated to over $200,000. It’s time for our elected officials to get “off the dime” and make this project happen.
TERRY GEORGE
Porter Township