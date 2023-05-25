MORRISDALE — Flat Run Speedway is a 1/5 mile oval track located at 220 Otter Lane in Morrisdale that features kart racing every Saturday night.
The track features several kart classes. See the track’s class list on their website at flatrunspeedway.weebly.com.
Gates open at 4 p.m. with warm-ups at 5:30 p.m. Racing begins at 6 p.m.
Fees are $10 for Karts, $10 for the pits, $5 for spectators.
Fans may park their cars along the fence, bring lawn chairs or sit in the bleachers.
May
27- Points + Pre-Rookie Special + Racing Lawnmowers + Kid’s Bike Race June
10- Double Points -Autism Awareness Night+ $100 to win Flathead 325 + Racing Lawnmowers
17- Points + $100 to win Flat Run Wings + Predator Class Special + Racing Lawnmowers
24- Double Points +2nd Annual Steve Dickson Memorial Race + $100 to win Predator 459 Cage class + 50 lap Predator 350 Race + Racing Lawnmowers
July
8- Points + $100 to win Clone 350 + Unlimited All-Stars
15- Points + $75 to win Juniors + Racing Lawnmowers + Driver Meet and Greet
22- Points + Keystone Outlaw Wings
August
5- Triple Points- 20th Annual Charlie Perrin Memorial Race + Kids Bike Race + Racing Lawnmowers + Unlimited All-Stars
Proceeds to benefit The Four Diamonds Fund “Conquering Childhood Cancer” ***100 bonus points for any race team that donates an item to our basket raffle***
19- Points + $75 to win Rookie Purple + Wings “Topless” Race + Racing Lawnmowers
26- Last Points Race- Double Points + Racing Lawnmowers -Allegheny Spay & Neuter Clinic Night -(donate a pet item and receive free general admission)
September
2- Non-Points Race
9 –Non-Points Race