The Keystone Fly Fishers are presenting a “Fly Casting Skills Challenge Program” in June at Oil Creek State Park, Venango County, at the Blood Farm Day Use Area.
The program is open to all skill levels, and ages 8-15must be accompanied by an adult. All participants must provide their own equipment. Organizers recommend a 9-foot, 5 to 7 weight rod.
Casting instruction will be provided by Gary Kell, master certified casting instructor.
The program consists of:
- Pick up and lay down cast, dominant and non-dominant side –35 feet
- Horizontal pick up and lay down cast –35 feet
- Shooting line to 40 feet
- Accuracy at 25 and 35 feet
- Roll cast, dominant side –35 feet
- Distance cast to 50-plus feet
The dates for the program are:
- June 4 –Casting instruction and demonstration of each cast
- June 11 –Practice on the course, instruction where needed
- June 18 –Casting skills challenge (optional)
All start times are 10 a.m.
Pre-registration and payment of $50 will be required before June 4. Registration includes a new 1X tapered leader for the program. For more information email keystoneflyfishers1@gmail.com or call 814-673-5478.