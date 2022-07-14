For those who have been waiting for “fair food” since last summer, the choices at this year’s Jefferson County Fair will satisfy all your cravings.
Jefferson County Fair Authority member Toni Facchine said more than 20 returning favorites will be serving up goodies at this year’s fair, along with two new food vendors: Doughnut Factory and Down River Concessions.
Doughnut Factory will be serving nine flavors of mini gourmet donuts, along with coffee and slashes.
Down River Concessions will offer sweet sausage, hot dogs, pirogies, nachos and pulled pork.
Fair-goers with a sweet tooth will be able to find their favorite treats, such as cinnamon rolls and apple dumplings served by N & N Cinnamon Buns; fried Oreos and cotton candy by Sweet Treats Concessions, frozen cheese cake on a stick or a banana split at Carpers Concessions, and funnel cakes and shaved ice by Moon’s Concessions.
Those looking for something a little different might want to try the frog legs or alligator served by Sugar Hillbillies, or the Asian food at Romeo’s BBQ.
For those who are watching their calories and carbs, K n S concessions will offer tasty salads.
Offering all the traditional fair goodies — steak sandwiches, fries, pizza, chicken tenders, lemonade and more — will be returning favorites including Three Rivers Concessions, Brody’s BBQ, Denny & Pearls, Palumbo’s, AA Lemonade and Wild Windy’s Homemade Rootbeer.
There will be goodies galore, with something for everyone, at this year’s Jefferson County Fair when more than 20 vendors open their doors on the midway.