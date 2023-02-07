I see so much political stump thumping here, and I have to wonder to what end? I’m going to explain my take on our system without offending anyone who has the ability to think critically; unfortunately, I have found those people to be few. If you don’t have the ability to think outside your nearly positioned box in the right or left corner, this many wrinkle your corset. While realizing my style or my ideals aren’t everyone’s bag of doughnuts, I’m not in control of your opinion of me. But I do ask that you seek the message, and not read with the “intent to disagree.”
Here are some irrefutable facts. We are a nation so divided by hate that we can form our opinion simply based on seeing a (D) or an (R) beside a name or idea. Moderation has sailed out the door in the name of perpetuating a hard agenda that we feel we must follow at all costs. Theodore S. Giesel (better known as Dr. Seuss) wrote a book titled “The Sneeches” in 1954. In the book, all the characters look the same — but some wear a star on their belly, and some don’t. They fought over who was better, and finally met a man who invented a machine to remove, remodel or even add another star on their bellies, while they boasted about their new “label.” Finally, worn out, defeated and confused, they all came to the same realization: the only one benefitting was the guy who owned the machine! All that wasted time and money, and here they are, all of them broken and defeated.
It’s smoke and mirrors hiding the stagehands as they prepare the next scene. “Investigations” are run politically, a virus became a political hotbox and now a spy balloon creates division! The time our representatives will take this month to “raise our debt ceiling” will make every network news challenge, while nobody will air 10 seconds about relieving taxpayers. Fifty years is not a lot in the grand scheme of time, and in 1973, roughly 15 percent of our paychecks went to state and federal taxes. Today, the average is 27 percent. Our grandparents would be ashamed at all of us. Our senators, congressmen and the wealthy hold the strings to the puppet show — and as long as they have us held in mutual captivity, the show goes on. All the while, they set their own salary, decide when they work, and who they work for.
Our only way out of this perpetual screenplay is term limits, transparency and rules that apply to all of us. No more Cadillac health plans and pork belly bills that lose their objectives with 500 pages of special interest proliferation. The concept of a government “for the people” is stripped, replaced with a “D” or “R” for us to prominently display, all for the profit of their machine. The left and right will both keep us busy nipping at our collective heels, while we pay the offenders $175,000 to $195,000 per year. Folks, we need to wake up and send these career parasites packing before we give it all away!
DONNIE ALLEN
Distant