During the three years they spent together in Pittsburgh, A.J. Burnett and Andrew McCutchen had a running gag. On bus rides back to the hotel after a win, Burnett and McCutchen would act out something the veteran pitcher described as real-life video game called “Zombie Hunter.”
Burnett would pretend he was a zombie, cocking a gun, ducking to avoid fire or smoking an imaginary cigarette. McCutchen, meanwhile, would stand behind Burnett and provide sound effects for every move, complete with a quarter dropping into the machine for a second round.
“It was awesome,” Burnett said with a hearty laugh over the phone on Monday night. “Guys loved it because he was on point with everything.”
With McCutchen returning to the Pirates on a one-year deal, the city reuniting with one of the most popular players in franchise history, the Burnett dynamic has once again become relevant.
In the short term, it could mean Burnett throwing out a ceremonial first pitch on opening day on April 7 at PNC Park, the fan favorite(s) kicking off the 10-year anniversary of the Pirates’ return to the postseason. We’ll get to that.
But bigger, it involves McCutchen occupying the role Burnett once held. Not necessarily as someone hunting zombies, but more of the veteran leader, the respected voice and someone to whom a bunch of young players should listen.
“With the young guys and me, for some reason they ate up everything,” Burnett said. “I just went about my business. I learned from so many guys throughout my career. I knew I was going to a young team and that was my role. Hopefully they take everything they can from him because he’s a tremendous person and player.”
Burnett said he was in the mountains with his kids when news of McCutchen’s return broke late last week. The next day, when he had cell service, he told his boys what was happening.
“They loved it,” Burnett said. “You get a chance to go somewhere, be comfortable and be happy, somewhere you’re respected, it’s a comfort zone and hard to explain. I’m super thrilled for the man.”
The Pirates acquired Burnett via trade from the Yankees in February 2012. He admitted he didn’t know what to expect in Pittsburgh because he was coming off a two-season stretch when he pitched to a 5.20 ERA.
With the Pirates, Burnett cleared found a home. The city wrapped its arms around him, and he became a key figure of the turnaround that led to three consecutive playoff seasons. After spending 2014 in Philadelphia, Burnett finished his career on a one-year deal with the Pirates in 2015.
Burnett said it only took a couple starts before he realized his time in Pittsburgh would be special.
“ Pirates fans learned that I wasn’t going to back down,” Burnett said. “I’m going to fight till the end. I just want to win. I think Cutch displayed that with a little more flair than me.
“They got to experience all of that. They got to see him in his prime. They got to see him win all the awards that he won and be Cutch. I don’t want to speak for fans, but I’m sure the city is just super thrilled.”
Burnett went 16-10 with a 3.51 ERA in 2012 and lowered that second mark to 3.30 the following season. How he carried himself and the intensity his displayed resonated throughout a young group. It’s much like the Pirates need now out of McCutchen, who will be charged with being the same kind of veteran leader on a developing club.
According to Burnett, there’s nobody better for the job than McCutchen.
“He captured the city’s heart,” Burnett said. “He plays the game right. He’s a pro. He’s fun to watch. He’s always smiling, having a good time. He’s mad when he needs to be mad, but in the right way. He’s one of the those guys that you just love watching because he does everything right.”
As for the opening day invite, Burnett said he’s “talked to a few people” about coming back. It would be the perfect backdrop given the 10-year anniversary of that momentous season. Burnett plans on keeping his schedule cleared and would love to do the honors.
“I’m here. I’ve been waiting. That would be crazy,” Burnett said. “Especially if he caught it. It would be the biggest hug in sports history.”
The Pirates in recent years have dealt with youth and immaturity, between Will Craig chasing Javy Baez back to home, Rodolfo Castro’s cell phone popping out of his pocket or Ke’Bryan Hayes munching on sunflower seeds in the middle of a play.
Asked how he would’ve handled those issues, Burnett said he wouldn’t have made a public show of things. But they also wouldn’t have been swept under the rug.
“I would have spoken to them and said, ‘Hey, clean it up a little bit,’” Burnett said. “I’m sure they’re great dudes and not doing it on purpose. They’re lackadaisical, mental errors. The game has changed so much, I wouldn’t wear ‘em out about it. Just get the point across my own way. They’d figure it out.
“That’s the thing with young guys. They have to be willing to accept and take what Cutch has to offer.”
For Burnett, his experience was formed over the 13 seasons that preceded his first one in Pittsburgh. He learned to pay attention to every swing and every pitch. By the time he got to the Pirates, he was able to set an example that younger players couldn’t help but follow.
One that McCutchen should have no problem mimicking.