BROOKVILLE — Four fourth-graders from Hickory Grove Elementary School recently participated in the Pennsylvania Invention Convention.
The convention is open to all students, K-12, to recognize students for creating inventions to solve real world problems. The convention is designed to showcase student problem-solving, creativity, and ingenuity while making learning fun.
Representing Hickory Grove at the convention were Cora Gardner, Nic Evans, Avonlea Lewis and Jenna Fiscus.
As state qualifiers, they presented their invention to judges and competed against 11 other elementary schools for the state title and a chance to go to Harrisburg.
“To become a state qualifier, the team had to enter the competition by developing a prototype, by conducting research and creating a log book of their findings, and by designing a Google slideshow, creating a video submission of their idea,” teacher Mickey Truman said.
Their invention, CNAJ Pods, came after much research on the lack of food and water that some people/countries experience around the world. Given their information, they designed a 30-day “food box” that would contain a capsule for each meal, making a complete breakfast, lunch, and dinner for one individual and thus eliminating the need to grow food and/or cook with a lack of sanitary water. For their project, the prototype capsules were filled with colored sugar.
Team member Nic Evans said, “making inventions is quite a challenge, and working together is extremely important. In addition, I appreciate the opportunity and the school’s support in allowing our group to compete!”
The convention was held February 15 at the Kfalahari Convention Center in Mt. Pocono. The winning invention was a smoke vac created by students from West Hanover Elementary School. They will compete at the national convention in Michigan in June.