Frank R. McMillen, 82, of New Bethlehem, died early Thursday morning, June 2, 2022, at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital in Kittanning.
Born April 18, 1940, in New Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Frank Raymond and Jennie Ruth (Hamm) McMillen.
Mr. McMillen was a teacher with Brookville High School for over 35 years.
He also worked in several gun shops over the years.
Mr. McMillen enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his loving wife of 59 years, Barbara J. (Gathers) McMillen; along with their two children, Rhonda McMillen-Toth of Fairmount City and Robert Todd McMillen and his wife, Patricia, of Jeannette; and four grandchildren, Morgan Toth, Scott Toth, Tyler McMillen and Grace McMillen.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Ramona Jean Huffman; and a son-in-law, Douglas “Tut” Toth.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Frank’s memory may be made to New Bethlehem Little League, P.O. Box 23, New Bethlehem, PA 16242 or Orphans of the Storm, Building Fund, P.O. Box 838, Kittanning, PA 16201.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.